Trade Control Panel Function
Normal One Click Function
- Close All
- Close All Profit
- Close All Loss
- Close All Pending Order
- Close All Sell
- Close All Buy
Advance One Click Function
1. Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent
- It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
- No longer partial close one by one for every open position
- Manual input for desire percent
2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent
- It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
- No longer partial close one by one for every open position
- Manual input for desire percent
3. Auto Break Even
- Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
- Auto Break Even after higher buy / lower Sell entry in profit
- Auto Break Even for all position
- No Longer set Break Even one by one
- Manual Input for Break Even Start and Stop
4. Auto Trailing Stop
- Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
- Auto Trailing Stop for all position
- No Longer set Trailing Stop one by one
- Manual Input for Trailing Stop
5. Delete All Stop Loss
6. Delete All Take Profit
Hidden Function
- Sync All Stop Loss & Take Profit
Display Function
- Show current Balance
- Show Current Equity
- Show total lot - very useful for scaling / martingale strategies trader
- Show Running Profit
- Show Profit & Loss Taken base on Stop Loss
- Show Chart Time
Information
- This Trade Control Panel are locked base on User Account Name & Account Number
- Non Share-able file
Note Before Purchase
- This file I place inside here are dummy File
- You have to contact me through Telegram for purchase
- Telegram Account @DrNihilo
- Reason, I need to have your MT5 Account Name & Account Number for me to set up your File
- 1 File can have Multiple Account Name & Account Number
- 10USD additional price for each Account Name & Account Number include (For User who use multiple account to trade)
- It's Available for Free if you Join Under Me