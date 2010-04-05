Trade Control Panel

Trade Control Panel Function

Normal One Click Function
  • Close All
  • Close All Profit
  • Close All Loss
  • Close All Pending Order
  • Close All Sell
  • Close All Buy

Advance One Click Function

1. Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent

  • It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
  • No longer partial close one by one for every open position
  • Manual input for desire percent

2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent

  • It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted.
  • No longer partial close one by one for every open position
  • Manual input for desire percent

3. Auto Break Even

  • Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
  • Auto Break Even after higher buy  / lower Sell entry in profit
  • Auto Break Even for all position
  • No Longer set Break Even one by one
  • Manual Input for Break Even Start and Stop

4. Auto Trailing Stop

  • Can be set Auto ON or Auto OFF
  • Auto Trailing Stop for all position
  • No Longer set Trailing Stop one by one
  • Manual Input for Trailing Stop

5. Delete All Stop Loss

6. Delete All Take Profit


Hidden Function

  • Sync All Stop Loss & Take Profit

Display Function

  • Show current Balance
  • Show Current Equity
  • Show total lot - very useful for scaling / martingale strategies trader
  • Show Running Profit
  • Show Profit & Loss Taken base on Stop Loss
  • Show Chart Time


Information

  • This Trade Control Panel are locked base on User Account Name & Account Number
  • Non Share-able file

Note Before Purchase

  • This file I place inside here are dummy File
  • You have to contact me through Telegram for purchase
  • Telegram Account @DrNihilo
  • Reason, I need to have your MT5 Account Name & Account Number for me to set up your File
  • 1 File can have Multiple Account Name & Account Number 
  • 10USD additional price for each Account Name & Account Number include (For User who use multiple account to trade)
  • It's Available for Free if you Join Under Me

おすすめのプロダクト
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
ユーティリティ
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
ユーティリティ
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
ユーティリティ
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
ユーティリティ
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Partial
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
ユーティリティ
パーシャルクローズマネージャー – 取引量を自動調整する便利ツール パーシャルクローズマネージャーは、MetaTrader 5上でポジションを部分的に決済するための強力なツールです。取引中のリスク管理をより柔軟に行うことができ、利益の一部を確保しながら残りのポジションを伸ばすといった戦略を簡単に実現します。手動入力を減らし、スムーズな操作性と高い精度を両立しています。 主な機能： 部分決済機能： クリック一つで保有中のポジションの一部を決済可能。スキャルピングからスイングトレードまで幅広く対応します。 自動ボリューム計算： ツールが自動的に決済ロット数を計算し、入力ミスを防ぎつつスピーディに実行。 複数注文対応： 同一銘柄の複数ポジションに対して同時に部分決済を適用でき、時間の節約になります。 ドラッグ移動可能なテーブル： テーブルヘッダーをドラッグして、チャート上の好きな位置に自由に配置可能。 パーシャルクローズマネージャーは、資金管理やポジション制御をよりスマートに行いたいトレーダーにとって、欠かせないプロフェッショナル向けツールです。
MultiChart Pro
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
ユーティリティ
MultiChart Pro – MetaTrader 5用の高機能チャート管理ツール MultiChart Pro は、MetaTrader 5 で複数のチャートを自動的に開き、設定するためのエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。トレーダーが異なる時間足のチャートを効率的に管理できるように設計されており、わずか数秒で分析環境を整えることができます。 このツールは、最大4つのチャート（例：D1、M1、M15、および10秒のオフラインチャート）を自動で開き、現在のチャート（例：M5）も設定します。トレード戦略に合わせて時間足を自由に選択できるため、マルチタイムフレーム分析を行うトレーダーに最適です。 主な機能： チャートの自動生成： 複数の時間足を同時に開き、手動操作を省きます。 テンプレートの自動適用： 各チャートに指定されたテンプレートを適用し、存在を確認してから読み込みます。 オフラインチャート対応： 10秒などのカスタム時間足を利用でき、スキャルピングなど短期取引にも活用可能です。 設定の柔軟性： 入力パラメータを通じてすべての設定を簡単に変更可能。 MultiChart Pro
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
ユーティリティ
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
ユーティリティ
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
ユーティリティ
このツールを使用すると、「すべて閉じる」をクリックするだけで、開いている注文をすべてワンクリックで閉じることができます。 収益性の高い注文のみをクローズしたい場合は、「収益性の高い注文をクローズする」ボタンをクリックすると、すべての変動注文がクローズされます。 変動損失のある注文のみを決済したい場合は、「損失可能注文を決済する」ボタンをクリックすると、変動損失のあるすべての注文が決済されます。 このツールは1年間テストされています. ワンクリックポジションクローズ機能は非常に完成しています. ポジションクローズはタイムリーであり、遅延範囲は小さいです. もちろん、遅延はあなたの地域やネットワーク環境にも関係します.ご注意ください。 履歴データのバックテスト プロセス中、このツールのパフォーマンスはさらに完璧になり、100 件の注文すべてを閉じるのに最長 0.495 秒しかかかりませんでした。 実際の取引プロセス中、私のポジション注文の最大数はわずか 26 で、すべてのポジションが決済されるまでにかかった時間は 1.28 秒でした。
Quick Exit
Jefferson Judge Metha
ユーティリティ
This MT5 Utility is designed to simplify the process of managing multiple trades. If you have several open positions, it can be time-consuming to close each one manually. With this tool, you can easily close all profit trades, losing trades, or just the trades that are linked to the chart you're currently viewing. It saves you time and effort by allowing you to manage your trades with just a few clicks, making your trading experience smoother and more efficient. Whether you're focusing on profit
FREE
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
ユーティリティ
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
Equity and Balance Account Protector
Anton Frederic Burmester
ユーティリティ
Don't want to risk or loose your personal trading account or prop trading firm account because of a simple Margin Call or exceeded Loss Limit? Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you! This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both! If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track. Options and Variables: Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored Equity: if
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
ユーティリティ
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
MMTrade
Alexander Martynov
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
This tool is designed to quickly calculate the lot depending on the Stop Loss. The control is done by hot keys By default: 1 - Limit order price level 2 - Stop Loss Level 3 - Take Profit Level Space Bar - Open an order Escape - Cancel All 9 - Open 2 orders Market Order To open a Market order, click (2) and set up Stop Loss with the mouse If you want to put Take Profit - click (3) and set up Take Profit with the mouse
FREE
Close All in 1s
Seng Yang
4.68 (22)
ユーティリティ
Hello, Every one  A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is Close All      market positions and/or pending orders button  You can close all orders in 1 second by one click  For advanced version:  Advanced:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77763           https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89311 Key:  1 Close all button: The script will close All orders market + pending
FREE
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
ユーティリティ
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Discipline By DPCTrader
Vipul Gautam
ユーティリティ
EA utility to help you with your Discipline for New Traders. When Balance Drop below set Daily Max Percentage Draw Down Balance. Any new trades open after the DD Threshold reached, Bot will close any new trades instantly and will keep canceling any pending orders placed as well until the Next Daily Candle is formed or EA is removed. Note: 1. Please Attached EA Utility before start trading for the day.  2. Set Timeframe before attaching EA utility to the chart. If timeframe changed after taking a
FREE
Pending Orders from any Price
Leonid Basis
ユーティリティ
Pending Orders Grid Complete System   opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. Only one time of the pending order at the same time!!! You will have a possibility to put a legitimate   Open Price   for the first position in the grid. Usually it should in the area of Support/Resistance lines. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Input Parameters Before placing all pending ord
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
通知を送信するための自動システム。これにより、サブスクライバーが取引端末からの取引イベントを見逃すことはありません。アカウントの取引操作に関する通知をTelegramメッセンジャーに送信するユーティリティ。 テレグラム->ここ/   MT4-   >   ここ でユーティリティをチャンネルに接続するためのステップバイステップの説明 利点： 簡単なセットアップと詳細な手順、 調整可能なスクリーンショットを送信する可能性、 絵文字を使用してカスタマイズ可能な通知テキスト、 完全または部分的な開始、終了、および注文の変更に関する通知の調整、 デフォルトで通知を送信する場合、テキストファイルは自動的にダウンロードされます。 保留中の注文の発注または削除に関する通知の調整、 記号とマジックナンバーによる便利なフィルタリング。 入力変数： TELEGRAM BOT AND CHAT SETTINGS Telegram bot token - Enter the token number received after registering the bot in "BotFather" Telegr
Telegram Singal Sender MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Telegram Signal Sender MT5であなたの外国為替シグナル共有の能力を高めましょう。この強力なユーティリティは、Telegramチャンネルにトレードシグナルを送信するプロセスを自動化し、簡素化するために設計されており、新進のシグナルプロバイダーから確立されたプロバイダーまで最適です。Forex FactoryやRedditのr/Forexなどのトレーディングコミュニティで広く称賛され、InvestopediaやMQL5フォーラムでの議論でもシグナルの効率的な配信で注目されており、視聴者を増やしたいトレーダーの間で人気のツールです。ユーザーは、タイムリーかつプロフェッショナルなシグナル配信により、フォロワーのエンゲージメントが30-40%増加し、シグナルを手動で投稿する時間が50%削減されたと報告しています。主な利点には、自動シグナル生成、カスタマイズ可能なリスク管理、公開またはプライベートのTelegramチャンネルに高品質のシグナルを簡単に共有できるユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェースが含まれ、信頼できるシグナルプロバイダーとしての評判を高めます。 Telegr
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
ユーティリティ
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
ユーティリティ
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Auto Timed Close Operations
Daniel Cardoso Tavares
ユーティリティ
Introducing the "Auto Timed Close Operations", a useful utility for MetaTrader 5 traders! This utility has been developed to help traders of all levels automatically close their open positions at the exact moment they desire. With the "Auto Timed Close Operations", you gain the required control over your trades and can avoid unwanted surprises at the end of the day or at any other predefined time. We know how important it is to protect your profits and limit your losses, and that's exactly what
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
ユーティリティ
このアドバイザーは、複数のペアをワンクリックで取引できるダッシュボードです。 クリック   開ける   選択したペアの注文を開くボタン。 クリック   近い   選択したペアの注文を閉じるボタン。 注文ロットはユーザーが入力した番号です。正の数は買い注文に対応し、負の数は売り注文に対応します。 部分的に閉じるのではなく、注文全体を閉じるには、   「CLOSE」 ボタンをクリックします。クロージングアクションはロット数とは関係ありません。 マジックインプットを 0 に設定すると、アドバイザーが同時に手動注文を閉じるのを手伝ってくれます。 エントリーマジックを別のアドバイザーのマジックで構成すると、アドバイザーは、別のアドバイザーがオープンした注文を同時にクローズするのに役立ちます。 三角生垣   ワンクリックで。 取引シンボルはカスタマイズ可能です。市場観察からインポートするか、ユーザーが入力します。 禁止： Magic - アドバイザーのマジックナンバー。 MaxLots: 最大ロット。ロット数がこのMaxLotsを超える場合、注文ロットはMaxLotsとなります。 StopLo
Risk control of your Robots for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
Risk Controller Expert Advisorは、アカウントのトレーディングアドバイザーの総リスクを管理できるようにするプログラムです。 このプログラムを使用すると、すべてのアドバイザーのアカウントで許可される最大のリスクを制御できます。 たとえば、最大ドローダウンの30％のリスクを設定します。つまり、株式取引ロボットが30％のリスクを超えると、リスクコントローラーはアドバイザーのすべてのポジションを閉じ、開いているすべてのチャートを閉じることもできます。顧問はさらに働くことから。 平均化ロボットをマーチンゲールと交換し、不可抗力やその他の予期しない状況が発生した場合にロボットからの最大損失を制限したい場合は、「安らかな睡眠」のためにエキスパートアドバイザーが必要になります。市場の逆転。 Советник Risk Controller, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера который торгует роботами. 制御は、アカウントの最大損失に相当す
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
ユーティリティ
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順   -   アプリケーションの手順   -   デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT5 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT5 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL5 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
ユーティリティ
MT5のトレードコピー機は、МetaТrader5プラットフォームのトレードコピー機です 。 それは間の 外国為替取引をコピーします   任意のは 、MT5 - MT5、MT4 - MT5   COPYLOT MT5版の アカウント （またはを MT4 - MT4   MT5 - MT4   COPYLOT MT4版用） 信頼できるコピー機！ MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 МТ4ターミナルでトレードをコピーすることもできます（   МТ4   -   МТ4、МТ5   -   МТ4   ）：   MT4のCOPYLOT CLIENT このバージョンには、端末間 МТ5   -   МТ5、МТ4   -   МТ5が含まれ ます。 ディールコピー機は、2/3/10端末間でディール/ポジションをコピーするために作成されます。 デモ口座と投資口座からのコピーがサポートされています。 プログラムは、複数の端末バインデ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 当社の取引パネルを使用すると、チャートから直接シングルクリックで取引を実行でき、標準の MetaTrader コントロールよりも 30 倍高速に取引操作を実行できます。 パラメータと関数の自動計算により、トレーダーにとって取引がより速く、より便利になります。 グラフィックのヒント、情報ラベル、取引取引に関する完全な情報はチャート MetaTrader にあります。 MT4のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。  開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader5 のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。カスタムシンボルをサポートしているインジケーターやEAをすべて使用できます。標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 組み込みのティックデータベースにより、ヒストリカルデータを 瞬時にロード 。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング や高頻度取引。 正確なエントリーとエグジット。 短期タイムフレームでの取引戦略のテスト。 タイムフレームの設定 デフォルトの設
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
ユーティリティ
「Grid Manual」は、注文のグリッドを操作するための取引パネルです。 ユーティリティはユニバーサルで、柔軟な設定と直感的なインターフェイスを備えています。 それは、損失を平均化する方向だけでなく、利益を増やす方向でも注文のグリッドで機能します。 トレーダーは注文のグリッドを作成して維持する必要はありません。 すべてが「Grid Manual」によって行われます。 注文を開くだけで十分であり、「Grid Manual」は注文のグリッドを自動的に作成し、非常に閉じるまでそれに付随します。 完全な説明とデモバージョン ここ。 ユーティリティの主な機能と機能 ユーティリティは、モバイル端末から開かれた注文を含め、あらゆる方法で開かれた注文を処理します。 「制限」と「停止」の2種類のグリッドで機能します。 グリッド間隔の計算には、固定と動的（ATRインジケーターに基づく）の2つの方法で機能します。 オープンオーダーグリッドの設定を変更できます。 チャート上の各注文グリッドの損益分岐点を表示します。 各注文グリッドの利益率を表示します。 ワンクリックでグリッドから収益性の高い注文を閉じるこ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
ユーティリティ
DashPlus は、MetaTrader 5プラットフォーム上での取引効率と効果を向上させるために設計された高度なトレード管理ツールです。リスク計算、注文管理、高度なグリッドシステム、チャートベースのツール、パフォーマンス分析など、包括的な機能を提供します。 主な機能 1. リカバリーグリッド 逆境の市場環境下で取引を管理するための平均化および柔軟なグリッドシステムを実装します。 取引回復のための戦略的なエントリーおよびエグジットポイントを可能にします。 2. スタックグリッド 強い市場の動きの中でポジションを追加することで、有利な取引での潜在的なリターンを最大化するように設計されています。 トレンド市場で利益を得られるよう、勝ち取引を拡大します。 3. 損益（P&L）ライン チャート上に直接、潜在的な利益と損失のシナリオを視覚的に表示します。 設定を調整し、P&Lラインをドラッグして、実行前にさまざまな取引結果を評価します。 4. バスケットモード 同じシンボルでの複数ポジションの管理を簡素化し、それらを単一の集約ポジションにまとめます。 平均価格に基づいて、ストップロスやテイクプ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信