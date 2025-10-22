Kalifx Trade manager

KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit Management Utility for MetaTrader 5

The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit management with precision and consistency.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, and automatic stop-loss/take-profit assignment — ensuring every position is handled according to predefined parameters.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System

Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters

  • Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic.

  • BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates.

  • BE Offset (points) – Additional points beyond entry for buffer.

Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, the SL is adjusted to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.

🔵 Trailing Stop System

Provides adaptive trailing based on fixed distance or percentage of profit.

Modes

  • Trail by Points – Standard trailing by pip/point distance.

  • Trail by Percent – Dynamic trailing relative to current floating profit.

Parameters

  • Start % of TP – Percentage of TP where trailing begins.

  • Trailing Step (points) – Minimum distance between trailing updates.

  • Lock-in % of Profit – Portion of profit preserved when trailing.

🟡 Partial Close Function

Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a selected profit level is reached.

Parameters

  • Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate.

  • Close % of Lots – Percentage of position to close.

  • Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers the partial close.

Example:
Closes 50 % of the position once price reaches 50 % of the TP distance.

🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement

Ensures that all open trades have protective boundaries applied.

Parameters

  • Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance if none exists.

  • Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance if none exists.

Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

💼 Technical Information

  • Works with manual and EA-initiated trades

  • Supports all instruments and timeframes

  • ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

  • Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

📘 Usage Notes

  • The utility must be attached to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.

  • Configuration is performed through the input parameters dialog.

  • For initial setup, testing on a demo environment is recommended to verify broker-specific execution behavior.



Support

For assistance or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or the private messaging system.


