Kalifx Trade manager


KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5

The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP assignment, and  Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System

Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters:

  • Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates

  • BE Offset (points) – Additional buffer beyond entry

Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, the SL is adjusted to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.

🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)

A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.

Behaviour:

  • Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit.

  • SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (TS_StopPoints).

  • SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (TS_StepPoints).

Parameters:

  • Enable trailing? – Turns point-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start in points – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • Trailing stop in points – Distance between price and SL

🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)

A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.

Behaviour:

  • Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (TS_StartTPPercent).

  • SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.

  • SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (TS_StepPoints2).

Parameters:

  • Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • % of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved


🟡 Partial Close Function

Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a selected profit level is reached.

Parameters:

  • Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate

  • Close % of Lots – Percentage of position to close

  • Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers the partial close

Example:
Closes 50% of the position once price reaches 50% of the TP distance.

🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement

Ensures that all open trades have protective boundaries applied.

Parameters:

  • Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance if none exists

  • Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance if none exists

Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

🛡️ Equity Protection System 

A safety feature designed to protect total account equity during extreme market conditions.

How It Works:
The EA continuously monitors account equity and automatically closes all open positions once the total floating drawdown reaches your specified maximum drawdown percentage.

Parameters:

  • Enable Equity Protection? – Turn the protection system on or off

  • Max Drawdown Percent – The maximum equity loss (as % of balance) before triggering full position closure

Once protection triggers, all trades are closed and the system automatically resets, resuming monitoring with the new equity level — ensuring continuous, hands-free protection of your trading capital.

💼 Technical Information

  • Works with manual and EA-initiated trades

  • Supports all instruments and timeframes

  • ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

  • Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

  • Automatically resets equity protection after execution

📘 Usage Notes

Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.
Configure all parameters through the input dialog.
For initial setup, it’s recommended to test on a demo account to verify broker-specific execution behavior.

Custom Trial Version Available:
If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.


💬 Support

For assistance, feedback, or customization inquiries, contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or private messaging system.

Mais do autor
Kalifx trailing stop EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (5)
Utilitários
KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALIFX Trailing Stop Utility is a tool for automated stop-loss management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It monitors open positions and dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the price moves in favor of the trade. The utility can also place initial stop-loss and take-profit levels and apply breakeven rules once the trade reaches a defined profit distance. Core Functionality 1. Trailing Stop Logic When the market moves in the direction of an o
FREE
Auto BE break even EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
5 (2)
Utilitários
AUTO BE Utility – Breakeven Manager for MetaTrader 4 The AUTO BE Utility by KALIFX is a compact and efficient trade-management tool for MetaTrader 4. It automatically adjusts the stop-loss level to the breakeven point once the market price reaches a defined profit distance. This ensures that active trades are protected from reversals once they move into profit, without requiring manual intervention. Main Features Automatic Breakeven Control – Moves the stop-loss to breakeven when the price reac
FREE
Eurusd Price Pulse
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits. Recommendations: - Test the robot with a small amount of money before
FREE
TrendSurge EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
TRENDSURGE EA – Automated GBPUSD Strategy for MT4 Overview The TrendSurge Expert Advisor is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, developed to identify and trade potential short-term trend movements on the GBPUSD currency pair. The EA uses pending orders placed around specific times of the trading day, aiming to participate in periods of increased market activity while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading approach. Trading Logic The Expert Advisor places pending orders durin
FREE
Kalifx PS Calculator
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALIFX Position Size Calculator – Risk Management Utility Overview The KALIFX Position Size Calculator is a MetaTrader utility designed to assist traders in managing risk by calculating precise lot sizes based on account balance, selected risk percentage, and stop loss distance. It operates directly from the chart, allowing users to define entry, stop loss, and take profit levels and instantly view the corresponding lot size and risk amount before placing a trade. Features Interactive chart but
FREE
Multi Order Breakeven Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Multi-Order Breakeven Manager – Utility for MT4 Overview The Multi-Order Breakeven Manager is a utility for MetaTrader 4 designed primarily for managing XAUUSD (Gold) trades. It automatically moves stop-loss levels to breakeven when open trades reach a predefined profit target. The tool supports multiple positions and includes a grouping system that manages clustered orders within a user-defined pip distance. It is suitable for both manual and automated trading setups. Features Multi-order manag
FREE
Auto BE 2 Edition
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
FREE
Kali Layers Toolbox
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
Kali Layers Toolbox – Smart Zone & Layered Trade Management Utility Layers Toolbox is a very useful and smart MT4 utility EA designed for traders who want precision control over zone-based pending orders and break-even (BE) management . Simply draw your trade zone on the chart, and the EA will automatically place multiple pending orders within that zone according to your settings. It works for both single trades and grouped positions , giving you maximum flexibility and accuracy in trade manage
FREE
Bella EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The   BELLA EA   is a fully automated trading system designed to capture   price breakouts   at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a   built-in trailing stop   and   partial profit closure   logic, the EA helps secure gains whi
Red Cross Bot
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The   Red Cross EA   is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a   battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, an
Bold AI
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BOLD AI – Precision Forex Trading with Multi-Indicator Intelligence BOLD AI is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trade setups using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands , RSI , and momentum-based logic . It adapts dynamically to changing market conditions, managing trades with a trailing stop to secure profits while limiting risk. Why Choose BOLD AI? Intelligent Entry Strategy Combines volatility analysis (Bollinger Bands), momentum ass
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Equity Protection Utility for MetaTrader 4 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact yet powerful utility designed to automate and secure trade-exit management with precision, consistency, and built-in account protection. It integrates breakeven control , trailing-stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP placement , and a daily equity-protection system — ensuring every open position and overall account exposure remain under intelligent control. This
X Tesla EA
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision. The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA) . It combines the power of two moving averages , the Parabolic SAR , and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment. The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirm
Bella Scalper
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits. The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits. With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Red Cross
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically. The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention. Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy , the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplici
