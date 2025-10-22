Kalifx Trade manager
- Utilità
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit Management Utility for MetaTrader 5
The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit management with precision and consistency.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, and automatic stop-loss/take-profit assignment — ensuring every position is handled according to predefined parameters.
This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes.
⚙️ Core Functionalities
🟢 Breakeven System
Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.
Parameters
-
Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic.
-
BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates.
-
BE Offset (points) – Additional points beyond entry for buffer.
Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, the SL is adjusted to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.
🔵 Trailing Stop System
Provides adaptive trailing based on fixed distance or percentage of profit.
Modes
-
Trail by Points – Standard trailing by pip/point distance.
-
Trail by Percent – Dynamic trailing relative to current floating profit.
Parameters
-
Start % of TP – Percentage of TP where trailing begins.
-
Trailing Step (points) – Minimum distance between trailing updates.
-
Lock-in % of Profit – Portion of profit preserved when trailing.
🟡 Partial Close Function
Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a selected profit level is reached.
Parameters
-
Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate.
-
Close % of Lots – Percentage of position to close.
-
Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers the partial close.
Example:
Closes 50 % of the position once price reaches 50 % of the TP distance.
🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement
Ensures that all open trades have protective boundaries applied.
Parameters
-
Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance if none exists.
-
Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance if none exists.
Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.
💼 Technical Information
-
Works with manual and EA-initiated trades
-
Supports all instruments and timeframes
-
ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)
-
Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification
📘 Usage Notes
-
The utility must be attached to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.
-
Configuration is performed through the input parameters dialog.
-
For initial setup, testing on a demo environment is recommended to verify broker-specific execution behavior.
Support
For assistance or customization inquiries, please contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or the private messaging system.