Kalifx Trade manager


KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5

The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency.
It integrates breakeven control, trailing stop logic, partial closing, automatic SL/TP assignment, and  Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters.

This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated trades and works across all instruments and timeframes.

⚙️ Core Functionalities

🟢 Breakeven System

Automatically moves the stop-loss to the entry level once a trade reaches a defined profit threshold.

Parameters:

  • Enable BE? – Enable or disable breakeven logic

  • BE % of Take Profit – Percentage of TP distance at which breakeven activates

  • BE Offset (points) – Additional buffer beyond entry

Example:
If TP = 100 pips and BE % = 60, the SL is adjusted to breakeven after a 60-pip move in profit.

🔵 Trailing Stop System (Points-Based)

A classic trailing stop that moves the stop-loss based on fixed point distances.

Behaviour:

  • Activates once price moves a specified number of points in profit.

  • SL trails the price at a fixed point distance (TS_StopPoints).

  • SL only updates when price has moved further by the defined step (TS_StepPoints).

Parameters:

  • Enable trailing? – Turns point-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start in points – Minimum profit (in points) before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • Trailing stop in points – Distance between price and SL

🔶 Trailing Stop System (% of TP Based)

A dynamic trailing method that moves the SL based on percentage of the Take Profit distance and percentage of current floating profit.

Behaviour:

  • Activates when price reaches a specified percentage of TP (TS_StartTPPercent).

  • SL is placed to lock in a chosen percentage of the current profit.

  • SL only updates when the new level is farther by the step (TS_StepPoints2).

Parameters:

  • Enable trailing based on % of TP? – Turns percentage-based trailing on/off

  • Trailing start % of TP – How far toward TP price must move before trailing begins

  • Trailing step in points – Minimum movement before SL updates

  • % of profit to lock in – Portion of floating profit preserved


🟡 Partial Close Function

Automatically closes a defined portion of a position once a selected profit level is reached.

Parameters:

  • Enable Partial Close? – Activate or deactivate

  • Close % of Lots – Percentage of position to close

  • Trigger % of TP – Profit level that triggers the partial close

Example:
Closes 50% of the position once price reaches 50% of the TP distance.

🔸 Automatic SL / TP Placement

Ensures that all open trades have protective boundaries applied.

Parameters:

  • Default SL (points) – Default stop-loss distance if none exists

  • Default TP (points) – Default take-profit distance if none exists

Includes validation to comply with broker-minimum distance rules.

🛡️ Equity Protection System 

A safety feature designed to protect total account equity during extreme market conditions.

How It Works:
The EA continuously monitors account equity and automatically closes all open positions once the total floating drawdown reaches your specified maximum drawdown percentage.

Parameters:

  • Enable Equity Protection? – Turn the protection system on or off

  • Max Drawdown Percent – The maximum equity loss (as % of balance) before triggering full position closure

Once protection triggers, all trades are closed and the system automatically resets, resuming monitoring with the new equity level — ensuring continuous, hands-free protection of your trading capital.

💼 Technical Information

  • Works with manual and EA-initiated trades

  • Supports all instruments and timeframes

  • ECN-compatible (modifies orders post-execution)

  • Uses magic-number filtering for trade identification

  • Automatically resets equity protection after execution

📘 Usage Notes

Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.
Configure all parameters through the input dialog.
For initial setup, it’s recommended to test on a demo account to verify broker-specific execution behavior.

Custom Trial Version Available:
If you would like to test this product on a real chart (not only in Strategy Tester), you may request a free limited trial version.
Send me a message through my MQL5 profile, and I will provide a trial build with limited features or limited time activation.


💬 Support

For assistance, feedback, or customization inquiries, contact the author via the MQL5 comments section or private messaging system.

