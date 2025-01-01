- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
LongCondition
Controlla condizioni per aprire la posizioni long
|
virtual int LongCondition()
Valore di ritorno
Se le condizioni sono soddisfatte, restituisce il valore da 1 a 100 (a seconda della "forza" di un segnale). Se non c'è un segnale per aprire posizione long, restituisce 0.
Nota
Il metodo LongCondition() di una classe base non ha alcuna implementazione di verifica delle condizioni per aprire posizioni long e restituisce sempre 0.