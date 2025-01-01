DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardModuli StrategiaClassi base per Expert AdvisorsCExpertSignalLongCondition 

LongCondition

Controlla condizioni per aprire la posizioni long

virtual int  LongCondition()

Valore di ritorno

Se le condizioni sono soddisfatte, restituisce il valore da 1 a 100 (a seconda della "forza" di un segnale). Se non c'è un segnale per aprire posizione long, restituisce 0.

Nota

Il metodo LongCondition() di una classe base non ha alcuna implementazione di verifica delle condizioni per aprire posizioni long e restituisce sempre 0.