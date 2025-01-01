- BasePrice
- UsedSeries
- Weight
- PatternsUsage
- General
- Ignore
- Invert
- ThresholdOpen
- ThresholdClose
- PriceLevel
- StopLevel
- TakeLevel
- Expiration
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- InitIndicators
- AddFilter
- CheckOpenLong
- CheckOpenShort
- OpenLongParams
- OpenShortParams
- CheckCloseLong
- CheckCloseShort
- CloseLongParams
- CloseShortParams
- CheckReverseLong
- CheckReverseShort
- CheckTrailingOrderLong
- CheckTrailingOrderShort
- LongCondition
- ShortCondition
- Direction
LongCondition
롱 포지션을 오픈하기 위한 조건을 확인합니다.
|
virtual int LongCondition()
반환 값
조건이 충족되면 (시그널 "강도"에 따라) 1에서 100 사이의 값을 반환합니다. 롱 포지션을 오픈 하는 시그널이 없으면 0을 반환합니다.
참고
기본 클래스는 롱 포지션을 오픈하는 확인 조건을 구현하지 않으며 항상 0을 반환합니다.