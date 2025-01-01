MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCheckCloseShort
CheckCloseShort
숏 포지션을 클로즈 하기 위한 조건을 확인합니다.
virtual bool CheckCloseShort(
Parameters
price
[in][out] 레퍼런스로 전달된 종가의 변수.
반환 값
조건이 만족되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.