문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertSignalCheckCloseShort 

CheckCloseShort

숏 포지션을 클로즈 하기 위한 조건을 확인합니다.

virtual bool  CheckCloseShort(
   double&  price      // 가격
   )

Parameters

price

[in][out]  레퍼런스로 전달된 종가의 변수.

반환 값

조건이 만족되면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.