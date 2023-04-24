This is an auto-trading robot programmed specifically for the GBPUSD pair.

EA Power GBPUSD is similar to the Power of EURUSD. However, this EA applies the correlation of the ichimoku Tenkan line along with 12 currency pairs and 3 timeframes to determine the power strength of GBP and USD.

+ The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY.

+ The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: AUDUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY.

Because the EA's complex strategy requires data of 13 currency pairs and 3 timeframes simultaneously, MT4 cannot simulate this strategy when backtesting. The backtest results also do not show how the EA works, because the MT4 backtest cannot simulate multiple currency pairs and multiple timeframes at the same time.