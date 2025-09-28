This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development.

The EA Infinity Code calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets.

Promotion: with the purchase of Infinity Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the source-code of this EA, you can send me a private message and read more at this blog. + If you are a trader who wants to optimize deeply in the system and want to improve the system according to your own ideas. + If you are a seller EA and want to have new logic and new products for your store and strategic library. Only for the first 5 purchases.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Velocity = 100 Acceleration = 100 Tick Model = 5 Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 1500 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 40 (points) Max Trades = 12 Time to Cancel Pending Order = 15 (s) Close all on Friday = True (or False ) Time Close on Friday = 22:00 (hour:minutes) Time Trading +++++++++++++++++++++ Time Start = 01:30 (hour:minutes) Time End = 22:30 (hour:minutes) Auto Magic Number = True (or False) Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: