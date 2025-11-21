"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention.

Operating principle

The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the EA opens new orders in that direction, increasing the overall position. When the price reverses, the EA closes the entire grid of orders at a profit. This creates a grid of orders that allows you to average the entry price and close all positions at a profit when the price rolls back in the desired direction. This EA is an alchemical combination of a trend filter, a well-defined averaging grid, and flexible money management, opening the door to both fast scalping and leisurely swing trading on a wide range of instruments, from Forex currency pairs to precious gold (XAUUSD) and dynamic indices.

Thanks to intelligent adaptation to market volatility, the advisor demonstrates resilience to sudden fluctuations and unpredictable news events. Its algorithms carefully analyze current market conditions, dynamically adjusting trading parameters to optimize profitability and minimize risks. The advisor's arsenal includes a set of advanced indicators that identify hidden trends and reversal points, providing traders with valuable signals for informed decision-making.



Key Features and Benefits

Flexible settings: Users can customize the grid step, lot size, maximum number of orders, take-profit and stop-loss levels for each series.

Automatic money management: The Expert Advisor allows you to use various money management methods, including a fixed lot size, a percentage of the deposit, or dynamic lot calculation based on volatility.

Loss Protection: Integrated stop-loss and trailing stop mechanisms help limit potential losses and lock in profits.

Ease of use: The intuitive interface makes it easy to set up and launch the Expert Advisor, even for beginner traders.

Multi-currency: BlackCat Grid can be used on various currency pairs and timeframes, providing traders with ample opportunities for diversification.