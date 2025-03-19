Deep Gold
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 31 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans.
The EA's strategy is suitable for the strong volatility of the Gold market and has been optimized for simple installation and simple use. Users only need to set the default (with Gold having 2 digits) and can start with a small balance account from 100 USD.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 200 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 400 (points)
|Use Trailing
|= True (or False)
|Trailing
|= 20 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 80 (points)
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hh:mm)
|Time End
|= 22:30 (hh:mm)
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or any timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 30 points. Min Balance: $ 100
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2900.123), then you need to increase 10 times (10x) the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 2000 (instead of the default value = 200). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places with 10x value.
HI. So, I was back testing the Ea and it was making almost like 20 trades a day. Now I have it one my live account and so far, it has only made 3 trades. I am just wondering why?