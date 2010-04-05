Expert Power EURGBP is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for the EURGBP currency pair. The EA applies almost the same strategy as the EAs Power of EURUSD and Power GBPUSD. The EA applies a multi-timeframe and multi-MA analysis strategy of multiple currency pairs to determine the strength of the EUR and the strength of the GBP. From there, determine the strength correlation and create trading signals.

+ The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EUR: EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURJPY, EURNZD, EURUSD.



+ The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD.

The strength of each coin is a reliable factor in determining the direction of the next move of the price. Combined with the price averaging DCA strategy to manage positions, when positions are reinforced by the strength of the currency, floating positions have a high chance of returning to the breakeven point with profits.

Because the EA's complex strategy requires data of 13 currency pairs and 3 timeframes simultaneously, MT4 cannot simulate this strategy when backtesting. The backtest results also do not show how the EA works, because the MT4 backtest cannot simulate multiple currency pairs and multiple timeframes at the same time.