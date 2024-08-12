Da Vinci Code
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 16 settembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 20
Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability.
The EA is suitable for currency pairs with low spreads and XAUUSD. EA is also optimized for default settings, so it does not need accompanying set files, making it simple to install and use.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 600 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 600 (points)
|Trailing
|= 8 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 20 (points)
|Time to Cancel
|= 10 (seconds)
|Max Trades
|= 10
|Ichimoku Ratio
|= 1.0 (best value from 0.0 to 5.5)
|Ichimoku Timeframe
|= M1 or M5 or M15
|Ichimoku Mode
|= Tenkan-sen or Kijun-sen
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hour:minutes)
|Time End
|= 22:30 (hour:minutes)
|Magic Number
|= your number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Pairs: major currency pairs with low spreads and Gold (XAUUSD).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
I find this Davinci EA a very useful tool. It seems capable of maintaining steady growth and the set file it comes with also seems balanced. Sure, you can make it go faster than the original file but that would increase risk. Great work Nguyen!