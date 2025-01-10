EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance.

The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need to set the defaults to get started.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 4.5 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Stop Loss = 800 (points) Trailing = 8 (points) Start Trailing = 35 (points) Slippage = 8 Time Start = 01:30 (hh:mm) Time End = 22:30 (hh:mm)

Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: currency pairs with low spread and XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: 200 USD. Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)