Martings on EURUSD
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 15 maggio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone.
The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks.
This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Due to the limitation of MT4, it is not possible to simulate backtesting this strategy, so the backtest results only represent a small part of the strategy.
MT4 accounts using this EA:
+ Server: Tickmill-Demo
+ Account Number: 20254806
+ Investor Password: MartingsEURUSD
Settings:
|Parameters
|Value
|Suffix
| + not set if there are no extended characters in name as EURUSD
+ If the pair name is in the form EURUSD.x : set Suffix = .x
|Max Spread
|= 25 to 60 (points for 2 digits, must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
|Use Auto Initial Lot
|= True (or False)
|Auto Initial Lot Size
|= 1.0 (= 1 mean auto initial lot size = 1 lots per $1,000,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Fixed Initial Lot Size
|= 0.01 (apply if Use Auto Initial Lot = False)
|Multiplier Lot
|= 1.33 (= 1.33 is suitable for Risk/Reward ratio = 1/3)
|Take Profit
|= 550 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 175 (points)
|Trailing
|= 7 (points,Trailing if Win Streak)
|Start Trailing
|= 28 (points,Trailing if Win Streak)
|Magic Number
|= your number
Use Auto Initial Lot = True, EA will calculate initial lot size according to initial account balance.
Use Auto Initial Lot = False, EA will trade with initial lot size as Fixed Lot Size Initial
Multiplier Lot is the multiplier of lot size after each losing order and back to initial lot size after a winning order.
Set Multiplier Lot = 1 to Disable Martingale.
Recommend:
This EA is specifically designed for EURUSD.
Time frame: M5 timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (< 20ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 500This is a complicated strategy with multi-timeframe and multi-currency analysis, so MT4 cannot backtest this strategy exactly. Because MT4 can not simulate multiple time frames and currency pairs at the same time. Therefore, backtest results are often different from live trading results. Backtest results can only show a small part of the signals in 1 time frame and 1 currency pair environment.