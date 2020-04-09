EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available.

The EA has been optimized for easy installation and use, users can start with default settings and small balances from 100 USD. The default settings are suitable for Gold with 2 digits.