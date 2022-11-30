Bybit Scalper

1

Strategy Bybit Scalper - fully automated cryptocurrency trading algorithm, the main direction of the trading advisor for trading on the Bybit crypto exchange, IC Markets and other crypto exchanges and low spread brokers. The algorithm bybit scalping does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging, it always uses only fixed stop loss, take profit and built-in trailing stop.

To trade, install the adviser on the M1, M5, M15, H1 chart, cryptocurrency (BTCUSD (Bitcoin), BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT), minimum deposit $100.

Recommended settings are available in the discussion.
If possible, settings for other pairs and brokers will be added to the discussion.

You may be interested in my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vypchela/seller

After purchase! Contact me in private messages to receive a bonus.

Advisor settings:

  1. Magic - magic number.
  2. Spread - the maximum allowable spread in trading.
  3. Virtual(Stoploss,Takeprofit) - virtual stop.
  4. Lot - fixed lot in trade.
  5. Takeprofit - Take profit on ATR.
  6. Stoploss - Stoploss on ATR.

== Other Settings ==

  1. Buy - level for buy orders.
  2. Sell - level for sell orders.
  3. Index Period - period.
  4. Min body Pips - the minimum size of a candle.
  5. Offset - order placement distance.
  6. Expiration - holding time for placed orders.

== Trailing Stop Settings ==

  • Trailing Stop, points
  • Profit in points when TS should kick in.
== Trailing pending orders ==
"If you want to move a pending order, use the enabled filter."

Modify

Distance Pips
Step Pips

== Time Filter ==

  • Start Hour - start of trading in hours.
  • Start Minute - start of trading in minutes.
  • End Hour - end of trading in hours.
  • End Minute - end of trading in minutes.

== Weekday Filter ==

  • Monday = true;
  • Tuesday = true;
  • Wednesday = true;
  • Thursday = true;
  • Friday = true;
  • Saturday = true;
  • Sunday = true;

    1. Comment.
    2. Slippage

      Don't miss out, sales are limited.



      Filtro:
      Anha06100
      262
      Anha06100 2023.05.31 08:10 
       

      yet another crap EA with a dev that never responds

      Yuriy Kuzmin
      11432
      Risposta dello sviluppatore Yuriy Kuzmin 2023.05.31 16:24
      You have been given a sufficient number of answers, sorry that this is not for you.
      Rispondi alla recensione