Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4

These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis. US Tech 100 Index Trade Setup time laps 12/6/2023. https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM , https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 , https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0 US Tech 100 Index Trade Setup time laps 12/6/2023. https://youtu.be/zHdjHnr3GNo

Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By accurately forecasting potential price movements, this indicator equips you with valuable insights to plan your next market move.









What sets this indicator apart is its reliance on price action and historical data. It stands out in the market for its simplicity in setup and application to your trading strategy while delivering highly effective predictions of future critical levels before they occur.









The versatility of the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4 extends to various asset classes and time frames. It can be effectively applied to Forex, Stocks, Stock Indices, Gold, Silver, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds, and more. Whether you are a price action trader or prefer integrating momentum indicators like Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, CCI, Stochastics, VWAP, Volume profile, or Order Flow, this tool seamlessly fits into your approach.









The core functionality of this system is based on a look-back function, allowing you to select a range of bars from the input panel, ranging from 100 to 25,000. By analyzing each data point within the specified price range, the system accurately calculates the supply and demand zones starting from the current price and applies them to the chart.





As market conditions change, the system automatically recalculates the supply and demand zones, ensuring it remains up-to-date and stays ahead of the game. The default setting is 5,000 bars, although different time frames have different ranges. For instance, lower time frames, such as 1 minute to 30 minutes, can search up to 25,000 bars, while 1 hour to H4 time frames operate within a range of 200 to 5,000 bars.









Whether you identify as a day trader, swing trader, funded trader or investor, the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4 indicator empowers you to anticipate future supply and demand zones ahead of price action. This foresight enables you to take appropriate action at crucial market levels, aligning your trading decisions with potential opportunities for maximum profitability. Regardless of your trading background, this system offers benefits to traders across the spectrum.









Elevate your trading strategy today by incorporating the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT4 indicator into your trading toolbox. With its ability to integrate seamlessly with various assets, time frames, and complementary indicators, this powerful tool enhances your market analysis and decision-making process, enabling you to stay ahead of the curve. Please message me if you need help in setting up the demo version