Volume Compair

🔹 Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator

Track real buying/selling pressure with this powerful volume analysis tool. The Volume Compare Indicator combines Cumulative Delta and Volume Medians to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals.

📊 Key Features:

✅ Cumulative Delta Histogram – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.

✅ Buy/Sell Volume Medians – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels.

✅ Smart Volume Classification – Separates:

Strong Buying (Green) – Bullish pressure

Strong Selling (Red) – Bearish pressure

Buy Volume Median (Blue Line) – Reference for typical buy volume

Sell Volume Median (Orange Line) – Reference for typical sell volume

✅ Customizable Parameters – Adjust CDIPeriod and CDIRange for sensitivity.

✅ EMA-Smoothed Volume – Reduces noise for cleaner signals.

🎯 How It Helps Traders:

✔ Spot Institutional Activity – Unusual volume spikes indicate big players entering.

✔ Confirm Breakouts/Reversals – Strong delta divergence warns of fake moves.

✔ Volume-Based Support/Resistance – Median lines act as dynamic reference levels.

✔ Day Trading & Scalping – Gauge intraday momentum shifts.

📈 Indicator Logic:

Green Bars = Net buying volume (bullish pressure).

Red Bars = Net selling volume (bearish pressure).

Blue Line = Median buy volume (typical buying strength).

Orange Line = Median sell volume (typical selling strength).



