Spread and Close MT4

Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4 

Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart.

Features:

  • Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions.
  • Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement.
  • Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data.

Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time execution awareness without distractions.

📌 MT4 only | No repainting | Lifetime access

Let me know if you need any adjustments! 🚀

(close + spread indicator visible in upper left corner in screenshots, made simple so it doesn't distract)


