QuantumEdge Trader
- Indicatori
- Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🔮 QuantumEdge Trader v1.0
AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders
QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies.
---
✨ Key Features:
✅ No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing
✅ Smart trend filters to reduce noise
✅ Adjustable sensitivity and alerts
✅ Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and major pairs
✅ Easy-to-use – Plug & Trade