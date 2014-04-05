WH Anchored VWAP MT5

Thegives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times,you simply, and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar.





This makes it perfect for analyzing:

• Institutional entry zones

• Breakout origins

• Swing highs/lows

• News reaction points

• Trend continuations

Key Features

Drag & Drop Anchor Point : Move the starting point directly on the chart. The VWAP updates in real time from the new anchor.

Real-Time Recalculation : No refresh needed. The VWAP adapts instantly as you reposition the anchor.

Built-in Alerts : Get notified when price: Touches the VWAP , Crosses above or below the VWAP , Enters a defined distance from VWAP.



Clean & Lightweight : Optimized for performance – runs smoothly even on lower timeframes.

Perfect for All Markets.





Why Use Anchored VWAP?

The Anchored VWAP shows the true average price since a specific event, not just since the session open. This gives you:

• Better bias (bullish/bearish)

• Clear value areas

• Strong dynamic support & resistance





Customization Options

• Line color & width

• Alert enable/disable

• Alert distance (in points/pips)

• Sound / popup / push notifications





Best For

• Scalpers

• Day traders

• Swing traders

• ICT / Smart Money concepts

• VWAP & mean-reversion strategies