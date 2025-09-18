Zig Zag Robot
- Indicatori
- Sergei Semenov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Zig Zag Robot: A Comprehensive Reversal Trading System
The Zig Zag Robot is a powerful tool designed to accurately identify key market reversals and filter out market "noise." It goes beyond a simple Zig Zag indicator by combining multiple tools and built-in logic to provide you with ready-to-use trading signals and help you make more informed decisions.
How It Works
The indicator uses a multi-level approach to market analysis, which allows it to find high-probability entry points:
Signal Filtering: A special oscillator is used to provide additional filtering of false signals. This helps you focus on the most reliable signals and avoid market "noise."
Clear Trading Recommendations: The indicator doesn't just draw lines; it provides clear recommendations directly on the chart, including entry levels and potential stop-loss levels.
Key Features
🎯 Accurate Signals: The indicator displays clear buy and sell arrows, making the signals intuitive and easy to understand.
📊 Dynamic Levels: It draws dynamic lines that can be used as potential entry and exit levels, helping you structure your trading.
✍️ On-Chart Recommendations: Get trading advice via text messages directly on the chart. The messages are easy to read and provide context for each signal.
⚠️ Risk Notification: The indicator includes a built-in risk warning, reminding you to be cautious in certain market conditions.
⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: The indicator is designed to work effectively on timeframes from M5 and higher, making it a versatile tool for various trading styles.