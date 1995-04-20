SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4

SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4

The SMC Analyzer STF MT4 is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias.


Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend).

The system dynamically validates confirmations from Level 1 to Level 4.

The highest confirmed level determines the entry signal.

Confirmation Levels:

  1. Minimum Confirmation – Combines BOS and Order Block to detect early potential setups.

  2. Stronger Confirmation – Adds Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) for more refined entries.

  3. High-Confidence Confirmation – Integrates Liquidity Zones to filter low-quality signals and enhance conviction.

  4. Full Multi-Timeframe Validation – Incorporates all previous elements plus Higher Timeframe Trend, offering the highest level of confirmation and alignment with broader market flow.

Entry Data Handling

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4
BOS + OB
 + FVG
  + Liquidity Zones 
 + HTF Trend
✅ If Met
 ✅ If Met
 ✅ If Met
 ✅ If Met
→ Entry Data Updated (Price, Time, Direction, Level) 

Key Features:

  • User-Customizable Confirmation Logic – Flexibly toggle individual elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, HTF Trend) per level to suit your strategy.

  • Real-Time Alerts – Receive instant alerts whenever a confirmation is detected on the chart.

  • Signal Timeout Feature – User-defined input to set the maximum time (in minutes) that the entry signal remains valid (after which the signal resets to 0).

  • Global Output Variables – Each confirmation updates the following global variables, making integration with other EAs or dashboards seamless:

Global Variable Description
PrefixGlobal + "STF_ENTRY_PRICE" The price where the entry condition is met.
PrefixGlobal + "STF_ENTRY_TIME" The exact time the entry condition is confirmed.
PrefixGlobal + "STF_TRADE_DIRECTION" Trade Direction (Buy/Sell)
PrefixGlobal + "STF_CONFIRMATION_LEVEL" Confirmed Level (1–4)
PrefixGlobal + "STF_ENTRY_SIGNAL" Entry Signal Validity (0/1)

This indicator is designed for professional traders who follow ICT or SMC methodology, providing a systematic and tiered approach to market confirmations. Whether you're seeking basic structure validation or full higher-timeframe alignment, SMC Analyzer STF gives you the precision tools to act with confidence.


Rispondi alla recensione