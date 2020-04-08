The Signal Premium System for All Pairs

📌 The Signal Indicator – Smart Trading System

Welcome to the next generation of trading with The Signal!

This is not just an indicator – it’s a complete trading assistant that automatically adapts to any timeframe, delivers clear entry signals, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, and helps you trade with confidence and discipline.

Built with advanced filtering, real-time analysis, and adaptive strategies, The Signal gives you the tools to master Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices with professional accuracy.

🔑 Core Features

✅ Smart Signal Status

  • Waiting for Signal → No trades yet, indicator is scanning the market.

  • Pending Buy / Sell → A potential setup detected, entry level drawn on the chart.

  • Entry Now → Price has reached the entry zone, signal is confirmed.

  • Active Buy / Sell → Trade is live, shows profit/loss in pips.

  • Set Breakeven / Partial Close → For Intraday & Swing, indicator alerts when to move SL to breakeven or take partial profit.

  • TP Hit / SL Hit → Signal completed.

✅ Automatic Levels on Chart

  • Entry Line → Blue (Buy) / Orange (Sell).

  • Stop Loss Line → Red.

  • Take Profit Line(s) → Green (up to 3 levels depending on mode).

✅ Multiple Trading Modes

  • High-Frequency & Scalping → Fast signals, 1 TP (≤30 pips).

  • Intraday → Designed for daily trades, up to 3 TP levels.

  • Swing → For bigger moves on H4/D1, higher accuracy and stable trends.

✅ Adaptive to Timeframes

  • M5 → High Frequency Trading (40–60% validity)

  • M15, M30 → Scalping (40–60%)

  • H1 → Intraday (80–90%)

  • H4, D1 → Swing (80–90%)

📊 Live Market Dashboard

The Signal includes a real-time analysis panel with:

  • Currency Strength / Buyer vs Seller Momentum

  • Signal Validity % → Weak (<60%), Moderate (60–90%), Strong (>90%).

  • Confirmation Checklist → Trend alignment, volatility check, momentum confirmation.

📢 Alerts & Notifications

Never miss a trade setup!

  • On-screen alerts

  • Sound alerts (PC)

  • Push notifications to mobile 

⚡ Trading Advantages

  • Works on Forex majors, Gold (XAUUSD), US30, NAS100, DAX30 and more.

  • Best performance during London & New York sessions.

  • Helps avoid false signals by filtering market noise.

  • Recommends avoiding trades during high-impact news.

💡 Why Choose The Signal?

✔ Professional-grade system, easy to use for beginners & advanced traders.
✔ Automatically adapts to market conditions & timeframe.
✔ Removes emotional stress – follow the system, not your feelings.
✔ Perfect for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders.

🔥 With The Signal, you’ll stop guessing and start trading with confidence, clarity, and precision.

👉 Whether you’re scalping on M5 or holding swing trades on D1, The Signal gives you the edge you need in the market.

⚠️ Recommended: Always avoid trading 30 minutes before and after high-impact news events for the most reliable signals.

📌 Ready to take your trading to the next level?
The Signal Indicator – Trade Smarter, Not Harder.


