Rsi OBOS On Chart MT4

RSI Chart Band OB/OS — MT5 (Real-time, Non-Repainting Bands & Signals)

RSI Chart Band OB/OS is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays on-chart RSI-based overbought/oversold band levels with non-repainting buy and sell signals. Designed for clear visuals and reliable signal confirmation, the indicator updates in real time and includes an on-chart toggle to show/hide signals. Ideal for traders who want RSI decision zones plotted directly on price charts with minimal clutter.

Key features

On-chart RSI bands: plots overbought (OB), central (CL) and oversold (OS) levels as price bands derived from a reverse-RSI calculation.

Non-repainting signals: buy and sell arrows are generated only on closed bars to avoid repainting.

Real-time updates: calculates and refreshes bands and auxiliary buffers on every new tick and ensures correct behavior during live trading.

On-chart signal toggle button: quickly hide or show buy/sell arrows using the built-in button.

Minimum redraw overhead: optimized buffer usage and limited recalculation to improve chart performance.

Robust boundary handling: respects minimum stop/plotting distances and handles invalid MA handle states gracefully.

Clear visuals: configurable arrow markers and well-spaced band plotting for readable charts at all zoom levels.

How it works (brief)

The indicator computes auxiliary AUC/ADC exponential smoothing chemistry from a 1-period SMA series to derive momentum components. Using EMA of price plus scaled AUC/ADC, it calculates on-chart price levels that correspond to RSI overbought (InpOB), central (InpCL) and oversold (InpOS) bands. Bands are plotted as lines on the price chart (TopBuffer, CentralBuffer, BottomBuffer). When price touches and then closes beyond the band on a closed candle (not the forming bar), the indicator registers a buy or sell arrow in the corresponding signal buffer — ensuring non-repainting behavior. The signal toggle allows the user to enable/disable generation and display of arrows; enabling signals triggers a forced recalculation to populate historic signals.

Inputs (visible to user)

Applied price: PRICE_CLOSE

RSI period (internal used param): InpPeriod (default 14)

Overbought level (InpOB): default 70.0

Central level (InpCL): default 50.0

Oversold level (InpOS): default 30.0

Show signals (InpShowSignals): ON/OFF (shows toggle state at start)

Note: The indicator internally creates lightweight MA handles for calculations — these are created and released automatically.

Display & Controls

On-chart button (hidden by default position) toggles signals ON/OFF.

Buy arrows plotted below bar when conditions are met; sell arrows plotted above bar.

Plot colors and arrow codes defined by properties; adjust via code if you require custom palette.

Recommended usage and timeframes

Works on all symbols, optimized for Forex majors, metals and indices.

Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1 (use longer TFs for fewer false signals).

Use in conjunction with trend filters (higher timeframe confirmation) and proper risk management.

Avoid using alone around major news — use a spread and liquidity filter on your EA trading logic.

Performance & stability

The indicator limits recalculation to newly closed bars while ensuring at least two bars are recalculated for accurate real-time updates.

It includes error checks for handle creation and safe release during deinitialization.

If signals are enabled after being disabled, the indicator forces a full recalculation to repopulate historic signals reliably.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)VERSION :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156726/

Works with 2- and 3-digit brokers and any symbol type.

Indicator draws directly in the chart window (not a separate subwindow).

Limitations & disclaimers

Indicator provides informational signals and planning guidance only. It is not a guarantee of profitability.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and backtest before using it on a live account.

Performance may vary by broker pricing, time frame, and slippage conditions.

What’s included (v1.0)

RSI Chart Band OB/OS indicator (MT5,MT4)

On-chart signal toggle button

Non-repainting signal logic (closed-bar signals)

Source code and installation instructions (if seller provides source)

Support & contact

If you need installation help, customization, or have questions about usage and parameters, contact the developer on MQL5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/satyawinfield/

When contacting, include your account ID, MT5 build version, the symbol and timeframe you are testing on, and a short description of the issue.



