Equity Guard AI

🛡️ PROTECT YOUR TRADING ACCOUNT WITH AI-POWERED PRECISION

EquityGuard AI is your ultimate account protection system that works 24/7 to safeguard your trading capital. With military-grade monitoring and instant response capabilities, you'll never worry about catastrophic losses again.

Request Trial version here http://t.me/volatilityplus

⚡ KEY FEATURES

🔒 INTELLIGENT EQUITY MONITORING

  • Real-time equity tracking with sub-second response time (<100ms)
  • Dual threshold protection (Minimum & Maximum equity levels)
  • Percentage-based or fixed value thresholds
  • Customizable monitoring frequency (1-60 seconds)

🚀 INSTANT AUTOMATED RESPONSE

  • Automatic position flattening on breach detection
  • Intelligent pending order deletion
  • Double-check verification system (prevents false triggers)
  • Multi-attempt blocking for persistent protection

📊 AI-POWERED DASHBOARD

  • Modern, professional interface with real-time updates
  • Live status indicators with color-coded alerts
  • Progress bars showing monitoring intervals
  • Comprehensive metrics display (equity, positions, actions)
  • Visual threshold indicators

🔔 MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATIONS

  • Push notifications to your mobile device
  • Audio alerts for immediate attention
  • Visual background color changes on breach
  • Detailed logging of all protection events

🛡️ ADVANCED PROTECTION MODES

  • Block manual trading after breach
  • Block EA trading after breach
  • Configurable maximum blocking attempts
  • F2 quick reinitialize hotkey

💎 WHY CHOOSE EQUITYGUARD AI?

✅ SET IT AND FORGET IT Once configured, EquityGuard AI works silently in the background, protecting your account without any manual intervention required.

✅ LIGHTNING-FAST RESPONSE With response times under 100ms, your account is protected before losses can escalate.

✅ PROFESSIONAL-GRADE RELIABILITY Built with enterprise-level error handling and fail-safe mechanisms to ensure your protection never sleeps.

✅ USER-FRIENDLY INTERFACE Modern AI-themed dashboard makes monitoring your protection status effortless and intuitive.

✅ FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE Configure thresholds, monitoring frequency, notification preferences, and protection modes to match your exact needs.

🎯 PERFECT FOR:

  • Day Traders - Protect gains and limit losses during active trading sessions
  • Swing Traders - Set maximum loss thresholds for overnight positions
  • EA Users - Add an extra layer of protection to your automated systems
  • Prop Firm Traders - Never breach your drawdown limits
  • Risk Managers - Enforce strict account protection rules automatically

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Monitoring Capabilities:

  • Equity monitoring interval: 1-60 seconds (configurable)
  • Response time: <100ms
  • Simultaneous position monitoring: Unlimited
  • Symbol support: All instruments

Protection Features:

  • Minimum equity protection (value or percentage)
  • Maximum equity protection (value or percentage)
  • Automatic position closing
  • Automatic pending order deletion
  • Trading block enforcement
  • Double-check verification

Notification System:

  • Push notifications (mobile)
  • Audio alerts
  • Visual alerts (background color change)
  • Detailed log messages

    📱 EASY SETUP IN 3 STEPS

    STEP 1: Configure Your Thresholds Set your minimum and/or maximum equity levels (fixed value or percentage of initial equity)

    STEP 2: Choose Protection Settings Enable blocking for manual trading, EA trading, or both. Set monitoring frequency.

    STEP 3: Activate & Relax Click OK and let EquityGuard AI protect your account 24/7. Press F2 to reinitialize after a breach.

    🎓 PARAMETER GUIDE

    EQUITY MONITORING SETTINGS

    • EnableMinEquity : Enable minimum equity protection
    • MinEquityValue : Minimum equity threshold (value or percentage)
    • MinEquityIsPercentage : Treat min value as percentage of initial equity
    • EnableMaxEquity : Enable maximum equity protection
    • MaxEquityValue : Maximum equity threshold (value or percentage)
    • MaxEquityIsPercentage : Treat max value as percentage of initial equity

    TRADING BLOCK SETTINGS

    • BlockManualTrading : Prevent manual trading after breach
    • BlockEATrading : Prevent EA trading after breach
    • MaxBlockAttempts : Maximum blocking attempts (0 = unlimited)

    MONITORING SETTINGS

    • MonitoringFrequency : Check interval in seconds (1-60)
    • EnablePushNotifications : Send mobile notifications
    • EnableAudioAlerts : Play sound alerts
    • ChangeChartBackground : Change background color on breach

    SAFETY SETTINGS

    • DoubleCheckSeconds : Delay before double-check verification
    • AutoReinitialize : Auto-restart after breach (not recommended)

    🏆 CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORIES

    "EquityGuard AI saved my account from a catastrophic loss when my EA went haywire. It closed all positions instantly. Worth every penny!" - John M., Professional Trader

    "The peace of mind I get from knowing my account is protected 24/7 is priceless. I can finally sleep without worrying about my overnight positions." - Sarah K., Swing Trader

    "As a prop firm trader, EquityGuard AI ensures I never breach my drawdown limits. It's like having a risk manager watching my account 24/7." - Mike R., Prop Trader

    🆘 SUPPORT & UPDATES

    Lifetime Support Included


