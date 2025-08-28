Gold Crash

Unlock the Power of Gold's Trends

Trading gold (XAUUSD) requires a keen understanding of both powerful trends and swift reversals. Gold Crash is your ultimate co-pilot, engineered to provide a comprehensive market overview and high-probability trading opportunities.

This robust indicator doesn't just show you the trend—it quantifies its strength, analyzes momentum, and aligns your current chart with the dominant higher-timeframe direction, giving you the confidence to execute your strategy.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Multi-Layer Trend Analysis:

    • Utilizes a powerful triple EMA crossover system (user-definable periods) to identify strong bullish, bearish, or sideways market conditions directly on your chart with a color-coded line.

  • Quantified Trend Strength:

    • A unique histogram calculates and displays the actual strength of the trend, helping you distinguish between weak choppy movements and strong, tradable trends.

  • RSI Momentum with Levels:

    • Integrated RSI oscillator with clear overbought and oversold levels provides crucial confluence, highlighting potential entry points within the dominant trend and warning of exhaustion.

  • Higher Timeframe Convergence:

    • Gain a critical edge by seeing the trend direction from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4) directly on your dashboard. This ensures you are trading in harmony with the larger market movement, filtering out counter-trend noise on your lower chart.

  • Smart Alert System:

    • Receive instant desktop alerts for key events: strong trend initiations, trend continuations with optimal RSI levels, and potential reversal scenarios. Never miss a prime gold trading setup again.

  • Professional Dashboard:

    • A compact, at-a-glance dashboard displays all vital information in real-time:

      • Current Trend Direction (Bullish/Bearish/Sideways)

      • Live RSI Value

      • Actionable Trading Signal (BUY/SELL/WAIT)

      • Higher Timeframe Trend Direction

      • Trend Strength (Weak/Moderate/Strong)

      • Volume Confirmation (Normal/High/Low)

  • Fully Customizable:

    • Tailor the indicator to your trading style. Adjust all EMA periods, RSI settings, alert preferences, and dashboard visibility.

BENEFITS FOR GOLD TRADERS:

  • Clarity in Volatility: Cut through the noise of the gold market with clear, algorithmically-derived signals.

  • Confluence Trading: Make decisions based on multiple confirming factors (Trend, Momentum, Timeframe Alignment) instead of a single indicator.

  • Save Time: The dashboard aggregates data from multiple indicators and timeframes, providing instant analysis so you can focus on execution.

  • Avoid False Signals: The combination of trend strength and higher timeframe analysis significantly filters out low-quality, choppy signals common in gold trading.

INPUT PARAMETERS (Fully Customizable):

  • Fast, Medium, Slow EMA Periods

  • RSI Period and Applied Price

  • Overbought/Oversold Levels

  • Higher Timeframe for Analysis

  • Enable/Disable Alerts & Dashboard

CHARTS:

  • Main Window: Trend Strength Histogram, RSI Line with OB/OS levels.

  • Chart Window: Colored EMA Trend Line.

HOW TO USE:

  1. Apply the indicator to your XAUUSD chart.

  2. Let the dashboard guide your bias: Green for bullish, Red for bearish.

  3. Look for BUY/SELL signals on the dashboard when the higher timeframe agrees.

  4. Use the RSI and Trend Strength to fine-tune your entry.

  5. Set alerts to notify you of the perfect conditions.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Works on all timeframes (M1 onwards)

Note: This is a tool for analysis and signal generation. It does not execute trades. Always practice sound risk management.


Please Leave Review and Comments 


Altri dall’autore
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
Indicatori
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
AI Daily Trend
Niccyril Chirindo
Indicatori
Professional dashboard displaying daily trend analysis with AI-powered insights and market metrics for informed trading decisions. Overview The AI Trading Dashboard is a professional indicator that provides comprehensive daily trend analysis directly on your chart. This tool combines real-time market data with intelligent analysis to help traders make informed decisions across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features Install Indicator on  m5  Chart and Wait for Signals ...Recommended Indi
FREE
Spike Phantom
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (1)
Indicatori
Spike Phantom   is a specialized indicator for PainX and GainX synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with PainX and GainX indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL cal
Sahwira Trade Manager
Niccyril Chirindo
Utilità
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5 Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from
FREE
Trade Mirror Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
Utilità
"Trade Mirror Pro - Multi Terminal Position Copier Trade Mirror Pro - Professional Multi-Terminal Trade Copying Solution Trade Mirror Pro provides reliable position copying between multiple MT5 terminals using file-based communication. No DLL imports required, ensuring compatibility with all MT5 installations including VPS and restricted environments. Key Features: Master/Slave architecture supporting unlimited slave terminals Real-time position opening, modification, and closing synchronization
Filtro:
borhanrahi99
14
borhanrahi99 2025.09.03 09:54 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Niccyril Chirindo
3770
Risposta dello sviluppatore Niccyril Chirindo 2025.09.03 09:56
Working on an update thanks
Rispondi alla recensione