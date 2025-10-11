Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss Management Tool

Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop

This Expert Advisor manages stop losses for existing positions using the Average True Range indicator to adapt trailing distance based on current market volatility.

Brief Description

Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop is a utility Expert Advisor that automatically adjusts stop loss levels for open positions. The tool uses ATR to calculate appropriate trailing distances that adapt to changing market conditions, protecting gains while allowing positions room to develop.

Trading Strategy

This EA does not open trades. It monitors existing positions and trails their stop losses based on ATR calculations.

The trailing system works on any currency pairs, stocks, futures, or cryptocurrencies. It operates on the chart timeframe where it is attached. The EA can manage positions from manual trading or from other Expert Advisors.

Algorithm: The tool calculates trailing distance using ATR multiplied by a configurable factor. A minimum distance in points prevents stops from being placed too close to current price. The EA begins trailing only after a position reaches a specified profit threshold measured in ATR units.

Stop loss adjustments occur incrementally. The system moves stops only when additional profit accumulation exceeds a configured step size, reducing the frequency of broker requests.

Money Management: This EA does not implement position sizing or money management. It only modifies existing stop loss levels. Each position must already have appropriate lot size and risk parameters set when opened.

Symbol and Filter Settings: The EA can be configured to manage positions on the current chart symbol only, or across multiple specified symbols. Magic number filtering allows selective management in multi-strategy accounts.

Input Parameters

Symbol and Filter Settings:

SymbolList - Comma-separated list of symbols to manage when ApplyToChartSymbol is false. Leave empty to manage all symbols.

MagicFilter - Filter positions by magic number. Set to -1 to manage positions with any magic number.

- Comma-separated list of symbols to manage when ApplyToChartSymbol is false. Leave empty to manage all symbols. MagicFilter - Filter positions by magic number. Set to -1 to manage positions with any magic number.

ATR Trailing Settings:

ATR_Price - Price type for ATR calculation (default: PRICE_CLOSE)

ATR_Multiplier - Multiplier applied to ATR value to calculate trailing distance (default: 1.3)

Start_ATR - Minimum profit in ATR units before trailing begins (default: 1.0)

Step_ATR - Additional profit in ATR units required before moving stop loss (default: 0.3)

MinTrailPoints - Minimum trailing distance in broker points, used as a floor (default: 200)

OnlyTrailProfitable - When true, positions in loss are not trailed (default: true)

- Minimum trailing distance in broker points, used as a floor (default: 200) OnlyTrailProfitable - When true, positions in loss are not trailed (default: true)

Features

Volatility Adaptation: The EA adjusts trailing distance automatically as ATR changes. During periods of low volatility, stops trail closer to price. During high volatility periods, stops maintain wider distance.

Profit Threshold: Trailing does not begin until a position reaches the configured profit level. This prevents premature stop adjustments on positions that have not yet developed.

Incremental Movement: Stop losses move in discrete steps rather than continuously. This reduces the number of modification requests sent to the broker while maintaining effective protection.

Direction Control: The system never loosens existing stop losses. Modifications only tighten stops, moving them in the favorable direction. If a calculated new stop level would be worse than the current level, no modification occurs.

Multi-Symbol Support: A single instance of the EA can manage positions across multiple symbols simultaneously. This is useful for portfolio management or multi-pair strategies.

Strategy Independence: The EA works with positions opened by any method: manual trading, other Expert Advisors, or copied from signal providers. No special integration is required.

Operation

Attach the EA to any chart. It will process all open positions on every tick based on the configured filters and parameters.

The EA requires no optimization. Default parameters provide balanced behavior suitable for most trading styles. Adjustments can be made based on individual preferences for trailing tightness.

For more conservative trailing with wider stops, increase ATR_Multiplier and Start_ATR values. For tighter trailing, decrease these parameters. The Step_ATR parameter controls how frequently stops move.

Testing in Strategy Tester has limitations. Stop loss modifications during backtesting may execute differently than in live trading due to tester simulation constraints. Forward testing on demo account is recommended to verify behavior.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Broker must allow stop loss modifications

Minimum broker stop level requirements must be respected

Technical Details

The EA uses asynchronous trade operations for position modifications. ATR indicator handles are cached to reduce computational overhead. Price levels are normalized to broker tick size before modification requests.

Positions are processed in reverse order during iteration to handle potential position closures safely. Error handling logs failed modifications with reason codes.

Important Information

This Expert Advisor only manages stop losses. It does not open or close positions. It does not guarantee profit or prevent losses. All trading involves risk.

The EA modifies stop loss levels based on mathematical calculations. It does not analyze market conditions, news events, or fundamental factors. Users remain responsible for all trading decisions.

Stop loss modifications may be rejected by brokers during high volatility periods or when minimum stop level requirements are violated. The EA logs such rejections but cannot force modifications.

Support

Questions and support requests can be submitted through the product comments section.

Version: 1.00

Copyright: 2025, R4V3N