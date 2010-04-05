Equity Drawdown Manager

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader % Platform – Equity & Drawdown Management

This Expert Advisor (EA) for the MetaTrader % platform is designed to manage account equity and control drawdown levels with precision and flexibility.

Core Functionality:

📉 Drawdown Control: The EA continuously monitors the account’s equity and automatically takes action when a specified drawdown level is reached.

⚙️ Customizable Input: Users can easily set their own drawdown limit as a percentage of the account equity through the EA’s input settings.

🛡️ Default Setting: The EA comes pre-configured with a default maximum drawdown of 5%, providing immediate protection right out of the box.

Key Benefits:

Protects trading capital by limiting excessive losses.

Suitable for all trading strategies and account sizes.

Simple configuration with editable risk parameters.

This EA is ideal for traders who want to automate risk management and maintain strict control over their equity exposure.