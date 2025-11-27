Equity Guard AI
- Utilitaires
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Version: 1.0
🛡️ PROTECT YOUR TRADING ACCOUNT WITH AI-POWERED PRECISION
EquityGuard AI is your ultimate account protection system that works 24/7 to safeguard your trading capital. With military-grade monitoring and instant response capabilities, you'll never worry about catastrophic losses again.
⚡ KEY FEATURES
🔒 INTELLIGENT EQUITY MONITORING
- Real-time equity tracking with sub-second response time (<100ms)
- Dual threshold protection (Minimum & Maximum equity levels)
- Percentage-based or fixed value thresholds
- Customizable monitoring frequency (1-60 seconds)
🚀 INSTANT AUTOMATED RESPONSE
- Automatic position flattening on breach detection
- Intelligent pending order deletion
- Double-check verification system (prevents false triggers)
- Multi-attempt blocking for persistent protection
📊 AI-POWERED DASHBOARD
- Modern, professional interface with real-time updates
- Live status indicators with color-coded alerts
- Progress bars showing monitoring intervals
- Comprehensive metrics display (equity, positions, actions)
- Visual threshold indicators
🔔 MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATIONS
- Push notifications to your mobile device
- Audio alerts for immediate attention
- Visual background color changes on breach
- Detailed logging of all protection events
🛡️ ADVANCED PROTECTION MODES
- Block manual trading after breach
- Block EA trading after breach
- Configurable maximum blocking attempts
- F2 quick reinitialize hotkey
💎 WHY CHOOSE EQUITYGUARD AI?
✅ SET IT AND FORGET IT Once configured, EquityGuard AI works silently in the background, protecting your account without any manual intervention required.
✅ LIGHTNING-FAST RESPONSE With response times under 100ms, your account is protected before losses can escalate.
✅ PROFESSIONAL-GRADE RELIABILITY Built with enterprise-level error handling and fail-safe mechanisms to ensure your protection never sleeps.
✅ USER-FRIENDLY INTERFACE Modern AI-themed dashboard makes monitoring your protection status effortless and intuitive.
✅ FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE Configure thresholds, monitoring frequency, notification preferences, and protection modes to match your exact needs.
🎯 PERFECT FOR:
- Day Traders - Protect gains and limit losses during active trading sessions
- Swing Traders - Set maximum loss thresholds for overnight positions
- EA Users - Add an extra layer of protection to your automated systems
- Prop Firm Traders - Never breach your drawdown limits
- Risk Managers - Enforce strict account protection rules automatically
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Monitoring Capabilities:
- Equity monitoring interval: 1-60 seconds (configurable)
- Response time: <100ms
- Simultaneous position monitoring: Unlimited
- Symbol support: All instruments
Protection Features:
- Minimum equity protection (value or percentage)
- Maximum equity protection (value or percentage)
- Automatic position closing
- Automatic pending order deletion
- Trading block enforcement
- Double-check verification
Notification System:
- Push notifications (mobile)
- Audio alerts
- Visual alerts (background color change)
- Detailed log messages
📱 EASY SETUP IN 3 STEPS
STEP 1: Configure Your Thresholds Set your minimum and/or maximum equity levels (fixed value or percentage of initial equity)
STEP 2: Choose Protection Settings Enable blocking for manual trading, EA trading, or both. Set monitoring frequency.
STEP 3: Activate & Relax Click OK and let EquityGuard AI protect your account 24/7. Press F2 to reinitialize after a breach.
🎓 PARAMETER GUIDE
EQUITY MONITORING SETTINGS
- EnableMinEquity : Enable minimum equity protection
- MinEquityValue : Minimum equity threshold (value or percentage)
- MinEquityIsPercentage : Treat min value as percentage of initial equity
- EnableMaxEquity : Enable maximum equity protection
- MaxEquityValue : Maximum equity threshold (value or percentage)
- MaxEquityIsPercentage : Treat max value as percentage of initial equity
TRADING BLOCK SETTINGS
- BlockManualTrading : Prevent manual trading after breach
- BlockEATrading : Prevent EA trading after breach
- MaxBlockAttempts : Maximum blocking attempts (0 = unlimited)
MONITORING SETTINGS
- MonitoringFrequency : Check interval in seconds (1-60)
- EnablePushNotifications : Send mobile notifications
- EnableAudioAlerts : Play sound alerts
- ChangeChartBackground : Change background color on breach
SAFETY SETTINGS
- DoubleCheckSeconds : Delay before double-check verification
- AutoReinitialize : Auto-restart after breach (not recommended)
🏆 CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORIES
"EquityGuard AI saved my account from a catastrophic loss when my EA went haywire. It closed all positions instantly. Worth every penny!" - John M., Professional Trader
"The peace of mind I get from knowing my account is protected 24/7 is priceless. I can finally sleep without worrying about my overnight positions." - Sarah K., Swing Trader
"As a prop firm trader, EquityGuard AI ensures I never breach my drawdown limits. It's like having a risk manager watching my account 24/7." - Mike R., Prop Trader
