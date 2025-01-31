Spike Phantom

1

Spike Phantom  is a specialized indicator for PainX and GainX synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications.


Features

The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with PainX and GainX indices on M5 timeframe.

Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calculations for each signal.

Alert system sends notifications via push messages, email, sound alerts, and on-screen displays. Multi-language support available in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Malay.

Supported Symbols

GainX 400,GainX 1200 and GainX 800 SPIKES

Input Parameters

Alert Settings:

  • Language selection (English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Malay)
  • Alert name customization
  • Enable/disable email alerts
  • Enable/disable sound and popup alerts
  • Enable/disable push notifications

Stop Loss Settings:

  • Risk amount in dollars
  • Lot size for trade calculations

Indicator Properties

  • Indicator type: Chart window
  • Arrow indicators for buy/sell signals
  • Non-repainting arrows
  • Customizable colors and sizes

Installation

Load the indicator on any supported chart. Configure notification preferences in the input panel. The system will automatically monitor market conditions and generate alerts when conditions are met.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform M5 timeframe recommended Works on demo and live accounts

Important Notice

This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should understand synthetic indices characteristics before trading.


Filtro:
Dante Gonzalez
23
Dante Gonzalez 2025.02.25 20:23 
 

No stars should be given to this app, worthless no signals no alarms no nothing

Niccyril Chirindo
3770
Risposta dello sviluppatore Niccyril Chirindo 2025.02.26 03:12
Did you set everything well on chart , i can help you sort out the issue , signals are just few but they are generated
Rispondi alla recensione