MT5 Trade Copier Plus

SMART TRADE COPIER MT5 - PROFESSIONAL LOCAL COPIER





Copy trades instantly between multiple MT5 accounts on the same

computer or VPS. Fast, reliable, and works with ANY broker.





🎯 KEY FEATURES





✅ MASTER/SLAVE ARCHITECTURE

- One master account → unlimited slave accounts

- Lightning-fast local file system (zero latency)

- No internet connection required

- Works on same computer or VPS only





✅ INTELLIGENT SYMBOL MAPPING

- Automatic symbol matching across brokers

- Handles suffix differences (.a, .z, .m, .ecn, .raw, etc.)

- Works with Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto, Synthetics

- Smart detection for Boom/Crash and Volatility indices





✅ COMPLETE TRADE COPYING

- Market orders (Buy/Sell) - instant replication

- Pending orders (Limit, Stop, Stop-Limit)

- TP/SL modifications in real-time

- Trade closures synchronized

- Pending order deletions





✅ PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD

- Real-time statistics and monitoring

- Auto-resizes for mobile, tablet, desktop

- Track positions, pending orders, P/L

- Monitor signals sent/received

- Error tracking and alerts

- Modern dark theme interface





✅ ADVANCED FILTERING

- Filter by Magic Number

- Filter by Trade Comment

- Copy only Long trades

- Copy only Short trades

- Time-based filtering (hours/days)

- Custom copy schedules





✅ RISK MANAGEMENT

- Maximum daily drawdown protection (%)

- Minimum position age before closing

- Volume normalization across accounts

- Independent TP/SL copying control

- Balance protection features





✅ SMART FEATURES

- Waits for master before closing slave positions

- Tracks all modifications and syncs instantly

- Handles broker-specific volume steps

- Automatic chart color themes (optional)

- Session statistics and reporting





📊 PERFECT FOR





✓ Traders managing multiple accounts

✓ Prop firm challenge copying

✓ Family account management

✓ Testing on live + demo simultaneously

✓ Portfolio diversification across brokers

✓ Signal providers with client accounts

✓ Scaling profitable strategies





⚙️ HOW IT WORKS - 3 SIMPLE STEPS





STEP 1: MASTER SETUP

- Attach EA to any chart on master account

- Set "Master Mode = true"

- Configure your copy preferences





STEP 2: SLAVE SETUP

- Attach EA to any chart on each slave account

- Set "Master Mode = false"

- EA automatically scans and connects





STEP 3: MONITOR

- Watch the live dashboard

- All trades copy instantly

- Full control with pause/resume anytime









⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

- This is a LOCAL copier (same computer/VPS only)

- NOT for copying between different computers/locations

- Requires file system access permissions

- Always test on demo accounts first

- Use proper risk management

- Past performance does not guarantee future results

- Read user manual before going live









Copyright 2026, Volatilityplus Trading Corp.



