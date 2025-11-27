Equity Guard AI

🛡️ PROTECT YOUR TRADING ACCOUNT WITH AI-POWERED PRECISION

EquityGuard AI is your ultimate account protection system that works 24/7 to safeguard your trading capital. With military-grade monitoring and instant response capabilities, you'll never worry about catastrophic losses again.

Request Trial version here http://t.me/volatilityplus

⚡ KEY FEATURES

🔒 INTELLIGENT EQUITY MONITORING

Real-time equity tracking with sub-second response time (<100ms)

Dual threshold protection (Minimum & Maximum equity levels)

Percentage-based or fixed value thresholds

Customizable monitoring frequency (1-60 seconds)

🚀 INSTANT AUTOMATED RESPONSE

Automatic position flattening on breach detection

Intelligent pending order deletion

Double-check verification system (prevents false triggers)

Multi-attempt blocking for persistent protection

📊 AI-POWERED DASHBOARD

Modern, professional interface with real-time updates

Live status indicators with color-coded alerts

Progress bars showing monitoring intervals

Comprehensive metrics display (equity, positions, actions)

Visual threshold indicators

🔔 MULTI-CHANNEL NOTIFICATIONS

Push notifications to your mobile device

Audio alerts for immediate attention

Visual background color changes on breach

Detailed logging of all protection events

🛡️ ADVANCED PROTECTION MODES

Block manual trading after breach

Block EA trading after breach

Configurable maximum blocking attempts

F2 quick reinitialize hotkey

💎 WHY CHOOSE EQUITYGUARD AI?

✅ SET IT AND FORGET IT Once configured, EquityGuard AI works silently in the background, protecting your account without any manual intervention required.

✅ LIGHTNING-FAST RESPONSE With response times under 100ms, your account is protected before losses can escalate.

✅ PROFESSIONAL-GRADE RELIABILITY Built with enterprise-level error handling and fail-safe mechanisms to ensure your protection never sleeps.

✅ USER-FRIENDLY INTERFACE Modern AI-themed dashboard makes monitoring your protection status effortless and intuitive.

✅ FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE Configure thresholds, monitoring frequency, notification preferences, and protection modes to match your exact needs.

🎯 PERFECT FOR:

Day Traders - Protect gains and limit losses during active trading sessions

- Protect gains and limit losses during active trading sessions Swing Traders - Set maximum loss thresholds for overnight positions

- Set maximum loss thresholds for overnight positions EA Users - Add an extra layer of protection to your automated systems

- Add an extra layer of protection to your automated systems Prop Firm Traders - Never breach your drawdown limits

- Never breach your drawdown limits Risk Managers - Enforce strict account protection rules automatically

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Monitoring Capabilities:

Equity monitoring interval: 1-60 seconds (configurable)

Response time: <100ms

Simultaneous position monitoring: Unlimited

Symbol support: All instruments

Protection Features:

Minimum equity protection (value or percentage)

Maximum equity protection (value or percentage)

Automatic position closing

Automatic pending order deletion

Trading block enforcement

Double-check verification

Notification System:

Push notifications (mobile)

Audio alerts

Visual alerts (background color change)

Detailed log messages

📱 EASY SETUP IN 3 STEPS

STEP 1: Configure Your Thresholds Set your minimum and/or maximum equity levels (fixed value or percentage of initial equity)

STEP 2: Choose Protection Settings Enable blocking for manual trading, EA trading, or both. Set monitoring frequency.

STEP 3: Activate & Relax Click OK and let EquityGuard AI protect your account 24/7. Press F2 to reinitialize after a breach.

🎓 PARAMETER GUIDE

EQUITY MONITORING SETTINGS

EnableMinEquity : Enable minimum equity protection

MinEquityValue : Minimum equity threshold (value or percentage)

MinEquityIsPercentage : Treat min value as percentage of initial equity

EnableMaxEquity : Enable maximum equity protection

MaxEquityValue : Maximum equity threshold (value or percentage)

MaxEquityIsPercentage : Treat max value as percentage of initial equity

TRADING BLOCK SETTINGS

BlockManualTrading : Prevent manual trading after breach

BlockEATrading : Prevent EA trading after breach

MaxBlockAttempts : Maximum blocking attempts (0 = unlimited)

MONITORING SETTINGS

MonitoringFrequency : Check interval in seconds (1-60)

EnablePushNotifications : Send mobile notifications

EnableAudioAlerts : Play sound alerts

ChangeChartBackground : Change background color on breach

SAFETY SETTINGS

DoubleCheckSeconds : Delay before double-check verification

AutoReinitialize : Auto-restart after breach (not recommended)

🏆 CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORIES

"EquityGuard AI saved my account from a catastrophic loss when my EA went haywire. It closed all positions instantly. Worth every penny!" - John M., Professional Trader

"The peace of mind I get from knowing my account is protected 24/7 is priceless. I can finally sleep without worrying about my overnight positions." - Sarah K., Swing Trader

"As a prop firm trader, EquityGuard AI ensures I never breach my drawdown limits. It's like having a risk manager watching my account 24/7." - Mike R., Prop Trader

🆘 SUPPORT & UPDATES

Lifetime Support Included