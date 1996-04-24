Equity Guard AI

EquityGuard AI - Advanced Account Protection System

Description

EquityGuard AI is a professional account monitoring tool designed to protect your trading capital through automated equity surveillance and instant response mechanisms.

Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that disables the Algo Trading button when Equity Breach Detected. This additional program requires "Allow DLL imports".

Key Features

Equity Protection

  • Real-time equity monitoring with customizable check intervals (1-60 seconds)
  • Dual threshold system: minimum and maximum equity limits
  • Supports both fixed value and percentage-based thresholds
  • Automatic position closure when thresholds are breached
  • Automatic pending order deletion on breach detection

Smart Monitoring

  • Sub-second response time for critical protection
  • Double-check verification system to prevent false triggers
  • Configurable monitoring frequency
  • Works with all trading instruments
  • Compatible with manual and automated trading

Alert System

  • Push notifications to mobile devices
  • Audio alerts for immediate attention
  • Visual chart background color changes
  • Comprehensive event logging
  • Real-time dashboard with status indicators

Protection Controls

  • Optional Closing of manual trading after breach
  • Optional Closing of EA trading after breach
  • Configurable maximum blocking attempts
  • Safety verification delays

Use Cases

  • Protect daily profit targets and loss limits
  • Enforce prop firm drawdown rules
  • Add safety layer to Expert Advisors
  • Manage risk during volatile market conditions
  • Protect overnight and weekend positions

Parameters

Equity Thresholds

  • EnableMinEquity - Activate minimum equity protection
  • MinEquityValue - Set minimum equity level
  • MinEquityIsPercentage - Use percentage of initial balance
  • EnableMaxEquity - Activate maximum equity protection
  • MaxEquityValue - Set maximum equity level
  • MaxEquityIsPercentage - Use percentage of initial balance

Protection Settings

  • BlockManualTrading - Instantly Close manual trades after breach
  • BlockEATrading - Instantly Close EA trades after breach
  • MaxBlockAttempts - Maximum blocking attempts (0 = unlimited)
  • MonitoringFrequency - Check interval in seconds

Notifications

  • EnablePushNotifications - Mobile alerts
  • EnableAudioAlerts - Sound notifications
  • ChangeChartBackground - Visual breach indicator
  • DoubleCheckSeconds - Verification delay

Installation

  1. Attach EquityGuard AI to any chart
  2. Configure your equity thresholds
  3. Set notification preferences
  4. Enable desired protection modes
  5. Click OK to activate monitoring

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform
  • Allow AutoTrading for position management
  • Enable push notifications in terminal settings (optional)

Support

For questions or technical support, contact through MQL5 messaging system.

Note: This tool is designed as a risk management aid. Traders remain responsible for their trading decisions and account management. Always test settings on a demo account before live trading.


おすすめのプロダクト
Precision Data Extractor RSI
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: RSI , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Relative Strength Index  ( RSI )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex, Stocks
Rubberband
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
ユーティリティ
This expert advisor works on price volatility, it scans the market every single tick trying to find great opportunities for day trading. it has alarms, analisys and much more to provide great trades for you, give it a try. It is a cross-over alarm which bips when standard deviation goes from low to very high so that you can surf the movement. It is all about volatility and high flow.
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
エキスパート
このEAは，Meta Trader 5プラットフォーム向けのシンプルな自動取引システムです．パラボリックSARを用いて，市場のトレンドを見極めてロットサイズを自動的に調整し，コツコツと利益を積み上げていきます． 主な特徴 ロットサイズの調整にマーチンゲール法を用いません． 外国為替市場閉場前にポジションを持っている場合，そのポジションは週末に持ち越しされます． このEAは複数のポジションを同時に持つことを前提としているため，利用しているブローカーのMT5口座がヘッジングシステムタイプであることを確認してください． どの執行方式・フィルポリシーであっても対応できる回路をEAに組み込んでいます． 注文価格がストップレベルに違反していた場合には自動調整が行われます． 推奨設定 シンボル：USDJPY タイムフレーム：M5(5分足チャート) デポジット：最低1,000ドル(100,000円)を推奨します すべてのパラメータはデフォルト値に設定することを推奨します．TradeVolumeは証拠金に応じて増やすことができますが，その分リスクも高まります．TakeProfitとStopLoss
Precision Data Extractor ATR
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: ATR , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Average True Range  ( ATR )—from  multiple timeframes  and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  Stocks , and  Commodit
Pyramid AI
Joshua Mari Mennuni Pacassoni
エキスパート
Pro‑Trend Pyramiding Grid Turnkey Trend‑Capturing EA for MT5 Harness the power of professional‑grade trend following, now turbo‑charged with AI and rock‑solid risk controls. Pro‑Trend Pyramiding Grid effortlessly locks into and rides strong EURUSD H1 trends—or any symbol/timeframe you choose—while keeping drawdowns in check and validation hurdles behind you. Why You’ll Love It Effortless Trend Riding Opens your first position only when the 21‑period EMA decisively crosses the 50‑period EMA on
Ultra AI Pro
Smart Trading Robots Ltd
エキスパート
***Limited Launch Offer! Ultra AI Pro will be free to download for the first 50 users! After that we are going full price. All we ask in return is that you give us some feedback, review Ultra AI Pro and leave a comment.*** Ultra A.I Pro is a sophisticated trading bot tailored for assets with strong long-term holding potential and robust market growth fundamentals, typically associated with indices like NAS100, S&P 500, and others. Designed to operate daily, Ultra A.I Pro meticulously capitalizes
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Assistant to easy manage multiple orders
Supattra Sumethasorn
ユーティリティ
複数の注文を簡単に管理するためのアシスタント  1. 「ワンクリックで複数注文管理をマスター – リスクベースのロットサイジング、部分クローズ。 電力会社の主な強みである自動化された量/リスク制御、複数注文の監視を強調します。 2. 「難しい取引ではなく、より賢い取引 – 同時取引管理のための完全なダッシュボード」 EA をオールインワンのコントロール パネルとして構成し、複数の取引にわたって効率を拡張します 3. 「すべての注文を決定する 1 つのパネル – 部分決済、半決済、利益決済、すべて決済  複数のポジションを同時に扱うトレーダーにとって魅力的なコア機能をリストします。  4. 「楽な複数ポジション制御 – MetaTrader5 の SL/TP ラインと平均価格ライン」 リスク管理、グラフィカルな取引インターフェースを重視し、  5. 複数の注文をドラッグしてクリックするだけで、SL と TP を簡単に変更できます  これらが機能する理由 マルチ注文制御: 複数注文の EA 取引支援ツールでユーザーが検索する内容に正確に対応します。 視覚的なダッシ
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
エキスパート
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Ice Pivot points
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
ユーティリティ
Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, originally used by floor traders. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations. The pivot point in the pivot point method is the turning point of the market direction during the day. A series of points can be obtained by simply calculating the high, low and closing price of the previous day. These points may form key support and resistance lines. The pivot point, support and
FREE
Precision Data Extractor LWMA
Darian Michael Peelar
ユーティリティ
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: LWMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Linear Weighted Moving Average  ( LWMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods,  then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Fo
Automated Forex Trailing Stop Loss Program
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
ユーティリティ
Metatrader5 Trailing Stop Loss Program Platform Compatibility : This program is designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Functionality : The program scans all open Forex currency pair trades on MetaTrader 5 and adjusts their STOP LOSSES to a PROFIT position based on your specified input parameters. Parameters and Example : Example Trade : EURUSD Long (BUY) trade @ 1.0800 STOP LOSS (-50 pips) @ 1.0750 TAKE PROFIT (+50 pips) @ 1.0850 Program Settings : WhenToTrail = 20 PIPS (Pips profit amount to
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
エキスパート
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
エキスパート
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
エキスパート
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
エキスパート
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABSによる高精度なUS30スキャルピング 絶対に口座を飛ばさないEA（エキスパートアドバイザー） SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 異なるタイムゾーンのブローカー（Exnessなど）を使用している場合、ブローカーがGMT+3でない場合は最後の入力を TRUE に設定してください。 H1 分足のみを使用してください。 ️ 警告 ：タイムゾーンまたは時間足の設定が正しくないと、EAが正しく動作しない可能性があります。 エントリープライスは24時間限定！今すぐご購入を！ Venom US30 Scalpとは？ Venom US30 Scalpは、US30（ダウ・ジョーンズ指数）の H1 時間足での取引に最適化された、完全自動型のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 このEAは、インジケーター、ニューストレード、グリッド、マーチンゲールを一切使用せず、独自の数学的アルゴリズムのみを利用しています。 Venom Labsによって開発されたこのEAは、リスクの高い戦
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
エキスパート
Free for limited time Starting of Jan 2026 price return to 7777$ Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
ユーティリティ
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
エキスパート
Investopedia FIVEEAはこの記事に基づいています： https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 取引条件 -X期間のEMAとMACDの下で取引されている通貨ペアがマイナスの領域にあることを確認します。 -価格がX期間のEMAを超えるのを待ってから、MACDがネガティブからポジティブにクロスする過程にあるか、5バー以内でポジティブな領域にクロスしたことを確認します。 -X期間EMAの上に長いXピップを移動します。 -エントリー時のポジションのXとリスク額を売ります。後半のストップを損益分岐点に移動します。 -トレーリングストップを使用 -リスク警告 -ADX PROを購入する前に、関連するリスクに注意してください。 -過去のパフォーマンスは将来の収益性を保証するものではありません（EAも損失を出す可能性があります）。 -示されているバックテスト（スクリーンショットなど）は、最適なパラメーターを見つけるために高度に最適化されていますが、結果をライブ取引に転送すること
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
エキスパート
VectorPrime — 多層ベクトルロジックを備えたアルゴリズムシステム VectorPrime は、自律的な取引システムとして設計され、マルチタイムフレーム市場環境下での構造化された実行を目的としています。その中核には ベクトル分析 の概念があり、価格のダイナミクスを方向性インパルスとマトリックス構造に分解します。システムは、市場の流れを孤立したシグナルとしてではなく、相互に関連するベクトルの集合として解釈し、一貫した市場マップを形成します。 VectorPrime の主要モジュール: Vector Dynamics Engine — 支配的な方向フローを特定し、短期的なノイズを除去。 Prime Momentum Layer — マイクロインパルスの強さと持続性を評価し、ボラティリティの局面に応じてエントリーを調整。 Matrix Vector Module — 価格挙動をマトリックス的に解釈し、多次元的な市場モデルを構築。 Adaptive Risk Protocol — 構造化されたドローダウン閾値とポジション管理によりエクスポージャーを制御。 実行はあらかじめ定義された構
Professional Manager Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
エキスパート
「 Professional Manager Trader 」をご紹介します。- トレーディング体験を向上させるために設計された強力なツールです。熟練したフルタイムトレーダーの専門知識に基づいて開発され、このトレーディングインターフェースは効果的に取引と資本を管理します。その戦略はブレイクアウトに基づいており、個別に開発された確認指標を組み込んでいます。これらは成功の実績を持っています。 リスクと資金管理に重点を置いた「 Professional Manager Trader 」は、成功するトレーディングの鍵を握っています。それは抜群のリスク管理と厳格なポジションサイズを持ちながら、予測できない外国為替市場を航海し、資本を守り、下降リスクを制限します。 当社の革新的なトレーディングインターフェースは市場サイクルに先んじており、金融市場の絶え間ない変化にシームレスに適応します。幅広い研究と高度なアルゴリズム分析によって作成されたこのインターフェースは、信頼性のあるトレーディングソリューションを提供します。 パフォーマンスを示すために、私たちはトレーディングインターフェースが数ヶ月間成功
Automated Trading Psychology EA
Shingirayi Mari
ユーティリティ
The only EA for TRADING PSYCHOLOGY:Discipline, Mindset Training & Risk Control  Checklist-Enforced Trading (No trades allowed until  strategy checklist is met)  1-Click Revenge Trade Blocker (Auto-freezes account after losses)  Overtrading Circuit Breaker (Hard daily trade limits enforced)  Neuroplasticity Training (Rewires retail habits into institutional discipline)  Institutional Risk Protocols (Auto SL/TP, position sizing, daily loss cutoffs)  Prop Firm  and account Safeguard (Preve
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
エキスパート
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Quick Fortune
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
エキスパート
Quick Fortune – 完全自動化と高度なリスク管理に重点を置いたシステム Quick Fortuneは、高水準の市場リズムに厳密に追従する完全自動化されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。 安定した動きを重視しています。EAを長期にわたって自由に稼働させることで、最高のパフォーマンスが期待できます。 この戦略は、明確で論理的に構築されたセットアップに基づいており、ニュース期間でも適切に機能します。 一度起動するだけで、あとはただ座ってリラックスするだけで、Quick Fortuneが利益を上げ続けます。 設計によるリスク管理 各取引は、固定のストップロスと明確なテイクプロフィットで保護されています。市場の状況に関わらず、リスクは常に管理されています。 同時に、動的なメカニズムが利益を生み出すポジションを管理し、強い動きを捉えながら、早期に決済することなく、完全に利益を上げます。 Quick Fortuneは、慌ただしいデイトレードや取引量の最大化を目的として設計されていません。 その核となるのは効率性です。市場にきれいに適合する、より少ない数の、しかし適切なポジションの取引で
ACTrendRider
Cedric Jose Bernardino Antonio
エキスパート
ACTrendRider – Advanced Trend Following Expert Advisor Institutional-grade, low-risk, swing-based trend follower Premium quality comes at a premium value: ACTrendRider is a lifetime investment into your algorithmic portfolio. Optimized for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile trending assets MQL5 Market compliant – simple to install, ready to trade ACTrendRider is a professional trading robot designed to ride clean market trends. It combines multiple confirmation filters to avoid noise and opti
Dow theory Snowball Martingale
Rachyut Senakool
エキスパート
Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for take profit, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on price ac
FREE
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
エキスパート
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Jmax Fx New Age AI Bullion Van
Ernest Elorm Akom
エキスパート
J-Max_Fx New_Age_A.I-Bullion_Van_($) をご紹介します。この取引システムは、XAUUSD_(金) をH1時間枠で取引するように設計されています。この戦略は、買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎのゾーンと、サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルに基づいています。 取引ペア：XAUUSD (金) 時間枠：H1 最低入金額：100ドル EAはVPSで24時間年中無休で稼働 推奨ブローカー：Justmarkets、またはスプレッドの狭いブローカー あなたの取引が成功することをお祈りしています!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
ユーティリティ
ベータリリース Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader はまもなく正式なアルファ版をリリースします。いくつかの機能はまだ開発中で、小さな不具合に遭遇する可能性があります。問題が発生した場合はぜひご報告ください。皆さまのフィードバックがソフトウェア改善に役立ちます。 価格は20件の販売後に上がります。残り $90 のコピー: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader は、 Telegram のチャンネルやグループからの取引シグナルを自動的に MetaTrader 5 にコピーする強力なツールです。 パブリックおよびプライベートの両方のチャネルに対応し、複数のシグナル提供元を複数のMT5口座に接続可能です。ソフトウェアは高速で安定し、すべての取引を細かく制御できます。 インターフェースは直感的で、ダッシュボードとチャートは見やすく設計されており、リアルタイムで動作状況をモニターできます。 必要環境 MQL の制限により、EA は Telegram と通信するためのデスクトップアプリが必要です。 インストーラーは公式の インストールガイ
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Scanner – マルチアセット対応の市場構造型ストップロス分析システム 概要 Smart Stop Scanner は、複数の市場にわたるストップロス構造をプロフェッショナル品質で監視するために設計されたツールです。 実際の市場構造、重要なブレイクアウト、価格アクションロジックに基づいて最も意味のあるストップゾーンを自動的に検出し、 高精細（DPI対応）で見やすい統一パネルに表示します。 Forex、ゴールド、インデックス、メタル、暗号資産など幅広い市場に対応しています。 ストップレベルの算出方法 従来型のインジケーターや任意の計算式は使用していません。 代わりに、 ブレイクアウト、より高い高値、より低い安値 といった実際の市場構造イベントを検出します。 ストップレベルはこれらの構造ポイントから直接生成されるため、より自然で信頼性が高く、 実際の市場動向に即したストップ設定が可能になります。 主なハイライト • 高精度のマルチアセット対応 Forex、メタル、ゴールド、インデックス、暗号資産など、幅広い銘柄をサポートし、桁数やティックサイズを自動処
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Smart Stop Manager – プロレベルの精度でストップロスを自動実行 概要 Smart Stop Manager は Smart Stop ラインナップの「実行レイヤー」であり、複数ポジションを持つトレーダーのために構築された、構造化された信頼性の高い完全自動ストップロス管理システムです。すべての保有中ポジションを継続的に監視し、Smart Stop のマーケットストラクチャー・ロジックを用いて最適なストップレベルを計算し、明確で透明性のあるルールに従ってストップを自動更新します。 単一の銘柄から複数銘柄のポートフォリオ全体まで、Smart Stop Manager は各トレードに規律、安定性、そして完全なリスク可視化をもたらします。感情的判断を排除し、手作業を大幅に削減し、すべてのストップが常に市場構造に基づいた論理的なプロセスに従うことを保証します。 ハイライト マーケットストラクチャーに基づく自動ストップ配置 • Smart Stop ロジックに基づき、各オープンポジションへ最適なストップロスを自動適用します。 ポートフォリオ全体を一目で把握 • 銘柄、方向
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
ユーティリティ
EASY Insight AIO – スマートで手間いらずな取引のオールインワンソリューション 概要 数秒で市場全体——FX、ゴールド、暗号資産、指数、さらには株式まで——を、手作業のチャート確認や複雑なセットアップ・インジケーター導入なしにスキャンできたらどうでしょうか？ EASY Insight AIO はAIトレードのための究極のプラグ＆プレイ型エクスポートツールです。市場全体のスナップショットを、クリーンなCSVファイルで一括出力。ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexityなど、さまざまなAIプラットフォームで即座に解析できます。 ウィンドウの切り替えやグラフのごちゃごちゃしたオーバーレイはもう不要。自動エクスポートされる純粋で構造化されたインサイトだけで、無駄なチャート監視に悩まされず、スマートなデータ主導の判断に集中できます。 なぜEASY Insight AIOなのか？ 本当のオールインワン • セットアップ不要、インジケーターのインストール不要、チャートへのオーバーレイ不要。インストールして起動し、エクスポートするだけです。 マルチアセット対
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (コピーキャット MT5) は、今日の取引課題に対応して設計されたローカルトレードコピーシステムと完全なリスク管理・実行フレームワークです。プロップファームのチャレンジから個人ポートフォリオ管理まで、堅牢な実行、資本保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理の組み合わせで、あらゆる状況に適応します。 コピーシステムはマスター（送信側）とスレーブ（受信側）の両方のモードで動作し、成行注文と指値注文、取引修正、部分決済、両建て決済操作のリアルタイム同期を行います。デモ口座とライブ口座、取引ログインまたは投資家ログインの両方に対応し、EA、ターミナル、またはVPSが再起動してもパーシスタント取引メモリシステムを通じて復旧を保証します。複数のマスターとスレーブをユニークIDで同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックス調整またはカスタムシンボルマッピングを通じて自動的に処理されます。 マニュアル/設定  | Copy Cat More MT4 | チャンネル  特別機能： 設定が簡単 — わずか30秒で完了（ビデオをご覧
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
ユーティリティ
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider は、Telegramのチャット、チャンネル、またはグループに 指定された シグナルを送信することができる、完全にカスタマイズ可能な簡単なユーティリティです。これにより、あなたのアカウントは シグナルプロバイダー になります。 競合する製品とは異なり、DLLのインポートは使用していません。 [ デモ ] [ マニュアル ] [ MT4版 ] [ Discord版 ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。必要な全ては開発者から提供されます。 主な特長 購読者に送信する注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えば、Bronze、Silver、Goldといった階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。Goldサブスクリプションでは、すべてのシグナルが提供されます。 id、シンボル、またはコメントによって注文をフィルターできます 注文が実行されたチャート
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
ユーティリティ
この製品は、ニュースタイム中にすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーと手動チャートをフィルタリングするため、急激な価格変動によるマニュアルトレードのセットアップの破壊や他のエキスパートアドバイザーによって入力された取引について心配する必要はありません。この製品には、ニュースのリリース前にオープンポジションとペンディングオーダーを処理できる完全な注文管理システムも付属しています。 The News Filter  を購入すると、将来のエキスパートアドバイザーのためにビルトインのニュースフィルターに頼る必要はなく、今後はすべてのエキスパートアドバイザーをここからフィルタリングできます。 ニュース選択 ニュースソースは、Forex Factoryの経済カレンダーから取得されます。 USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、AUD、CAD、CHF、NZD、CNYなど、任意の通貨数に基づいて選択できます。 Non-Farm（NFP）、FOMC、CPIなどのキーワード識別に基づいて選択することもできます。 影響レベルによってフィルタリングするニュースを選択することができ、低、中、高の影響範囲から選択できます。
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT4バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎます
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
ユーティリティ
HYT (Help Your Trading) は、主に次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、損失ポジション を平均化 できるように設計されたツールです。 標準平均化。 トレンドの方向に沿ってポジションをオープンすることでヘッジします。 このツールを使用すると、買いと売りの両方において、異なる方向に開かれた複数のポジションを管理できます。 HYT は、次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、平均化の方向、指定された利益確定レベルでのポジションのクローズを自動的に計算します。 また、希望する利益確定レベルと初期ロットを指定して、「購入」ボタンと「販売」ボタンを使用してポジションを開くオプションも提供します。 使用を開始する には、ツールをチャートにドラッグし、利益確定レベルを設定して、「平均化を開始」ボタンをクリックするだけです。 初期ポジションが大きすぎない ことを確認し、平均を下げるときにツールによってポジション サイズが拡大されるため、追加費用が発生することを覚悟してください。 HYTは 自動取引 も可能です。自動取引を有効にすると、ツールは指定されたパラメータに従ってポジションを開閉しま
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT5へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT5 を使えば、取引がシンプルになります。DLL を必要とせず、Telegram のチャンネルやチャットから MetaTrader 5 プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最新ツールです。この強力なソリューションは、正確なシグナル実行、豊富なカスタマイズオプション、時間の節約、そして効率性の向上を実現します。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを通じてチャット ID を簡単に管理できます。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 例外的な単語 (例: 「レポート」、「結果」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 価格ではなくポイントを指定するシグナルのエントリ ポイントを自動的に計算します。
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
ユーティリティ
MT5のエキスパートアドバイザーリスクマネージャーは非常に重要であり、私の意見ではすべてのトレーダーにとって必要なプログラムです。 このエキスパートアドバイザーを使用すると、取引口座のリスクを管理することができます。リスクと利益の管理は、金銭的およびパーセンテージの両方で実行できます。 エキスパートアドバイザーが機能するには、それを通貨ペアチャートに添付し、許容可能なリスク値を預金通貨または現在の残高の％で設定するだけです。 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters] アドバイザ機能 このリスクマネージャーは、リスクの管理を支援します。 -取引のために -1日あたり - 1週間 - ひと月ほど 制御することもできます 1）取引時の最大許容ロット 2）1日あたりの最大注文数 3）1日あたりの最大利益 4）エクイティを引き受ける利益を設定する それだけではありません。設定で自動設定を指定した場合、アドバイザーはデフォルトのSLとTPを設定することもできます。 アドバイザーは各イベントにアラートを添えて、注文を削除する理由を説明し
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
ユーティリティ
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
ユーティリティ
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
ユーティリティ
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Easy Trade – シンプルかつ強力なスマートトレード管理 Easy Trade は、リスクを適切にコントロールし、スムーズな取引執行を実現したい MetaTrader ユーザーのためのオールインワン・トレードマネジメントソリューションです。 トレーダーの声をもとにゼロから設計された Easy Trade は、複数シンボルの取引を簡単に実行・監視・管理できるようにし、作業フローを複雑にしません。 手動スキャルピングでも、少数のセットアップを管理するポートフォリオでも、Easy Trade は賢明な判断と安定した成果に集中できるようサポートします。 ⸻ なぜ Easy Trade を使うべきか？ 精密なリスク管理：固定ロットサイズまたはパーセンテージによるリスク設定が可能。リアルタイムでリスクとリワード情報を確認。 バスケット型トレーリング：複数の取引の利益を監視。目標到達で部分利益を自動確保。 取引の自動記録：各取引をスクリーンショットで記録。ジャーナル記録やパフォーマンス分析に最適。 時限クローズ機能：指定日時での自動クローズ設定が可能。週末前や取引終了時に便利。 カス
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ユーティリティ
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 向け暗号資産チャートツール 概要 Crypto Charting for MT5 は、WebSocket を介して暗号資産の OHLC チャートデータをリアルタイムで提供します。複数の取引所に対応し、MT5 上で履歴データの自動更新が可能です。 機能 WebSocket によるリアルタイムデータ 自動履歴データ更新 接続障害時のスケジュール更新 全ての MT5 時間足に対応 OHLCV データ構成 ストラテジーテスターに対応 自動再接続機能付き 対応取引所 Binance、Bybit、OKX、KuCoin、MEXC、Gate.io、Bitget、XT.com 補足情報 ティックデータおよび板情報には、別製品の Crypto Ticks をご覧ください。 注意事項 DLL を使用していません。VPS に適しています。 Strategy Tester では WebRequest 機能は動作しません。 デモをご希望の場合は、MQL5 のプライベートメッセージでご連絡ください。 Full Documentati
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
ユーティリティ
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
ユーティリティ
Live Forex Signals サイト信号での取引用に設計されています   https://live-forex-signals.com/en と https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 パラメータ サイトへのサブスクリプションを持っている場合は、ユーザー名とパスワードlive-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com サブスクリプションがない場合は、フィールドを空のままにします; オープンされているお得な情報へのコメント リスクリスクは、取引のための預金の割合として、リスク=0の場合、値ロットが使用されます 取引のためのロット固定ボリューム UseTakeProfitは、サイトから利益を取る使用します 当サイトからのご利用停止のご案内 F r e c h encysignalupdateinminute顧問のサイトへの訪問頻度を指定します MaximumSpreadForT
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
ユーティリティ
不確実性を明確なトレーディングプランへ。 Trade Planner MT5 は、複数の潜在的な口座シナリオを計画・管理・分析するために設計された、MetaTrader 5 向けの高度な資金管理ツールです。実際の取引を開始または変更する前に、任意の時点や価格で証拠金、余剰証拠金、証拠金維持率がどのように変化するかを把握することができます。 さらに、このプログラムは最悪のシナリオを予測できるようにします。適切な計画がない場合、取引はマージンコールや自動ロスカットを引き起こし、重大な損失を招く可能性があります。適切な計画ツールを使えば、不確実性に頼るのではなく、コントロールを維持できます。 プログラムのコアは、以下の2種類のオブジェクトで構成されています。 VPO — 仮想ポジション（Virtual Position）、未決済注文（Pending Order）、または取引の拠点となるオープントレード（Open Trade） EP — 評価ポイント（Evaluation Point）。リンクされたVPOからの総利益とスワップに基づき、個別のアカウントシナリオを定義するターゲットレベルとして
作者のその他のプロダクト
Mega Spikes Max
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (2)
インディケータ
Mega Spikes Max is a specialized indicator for Boom and Crash synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with Boom and Crash indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL calcu
Spike Phantom
Niccyril Chirindo
1 (1)
インディケータ
Spike Phantom   is a specialized indicator for PainX and GainX synthetic indices that generates trading signals with automatic alert notifications. Features The indicator analyzes market conditions using proprietary algorithms and displays buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. It works specifically with PainX and GainX indices on M5 timeframe. Signal generation combines multiple technical analysis methods to identify potential trading opportunities. The system provides two TP levels and SL cal
Gold Crash
Niccyril Chirindo
インディケータ
GOLD CRASH - Gold Scalping Indicator for M1/M5 Gold Crash is a professional non-repainting scalping indicator specifically designed for XAUUSD trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. Features a modern dashboard with real-time gold trend analysis and precise entry signals. Key Features Non-Repainting - Signals confirmed on bar close only, never change Gold Optimized - Settings fine-tuned specifically for XAUUSD volatility Multi-Timeframe Analysis - M1/M5 with M15 higher timeframe confirmation Smart Fil
Sahwira Trade Manager
Niccyril Chirindo
ユーティリティ
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5 Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from
AI Daily Trend
Niccyril Chirindo
インディケータ
AI Trading Dashboard - Retracement Signal Indicator for BOOM & CRASH Plaese Leave  Review OVERVIEW Technical analysis indicator for BOOM, CRASH synthetic indices. Monitors daily trends and identifies retracement entry points based on configurable parameters. KEY FEATURES Signal Generation • BUY signals on BOOM indices during uptrend pullbacks • SELL signals on CRASH  indices during downtrend bounces • Adjustable retracement threshold (default: 10 pips, can set to 20-30+ pips) • Signal cooldow
Trade Mirror Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
ユーティリティ
"Trade Mirror Pro - Multi Terminal Position Copier Trade Mirror Pro - Professional Multi-Terminal Trade Copying Solution Trade Mirror Pro provides reliable position copying between multiple MT5 terminals using file-based communication. No DLL imports required, ensuring compatibility with all MT5 installations including VPS and restricted environments. Key Features: Master/Slave architecture supporting unlimited slave terminals Real-time position opening, modification, and closing synchronization
CRT Bomb Pro
Niccyril Chirindo
インディケータ
CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 Full Version The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols.   VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc Works on all Pairs ,Metals & Indices Key Features: Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures Provides visual arrows and patter
MT5 Trade Copier Plus
Niccyril Chirindo
ユーティリティ
SMART TRADE COPIER MT5 - LOCAL TRADE REPLICATOR Copy trades instantly between multiple MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS. Fast, reliable local copying system. WHAT IT DOES Replicates all trading activity from one master account to unlimited slave accounts running on the same machine. Copies: Market orders (Buy/Sell) Pending orders (all types) TP/SL modifications Trade closures and deletions KEY FEATURES Smart Symbol Matching Handles different broker suffixes (.a, .z, .m, .ecn, etc.) Works
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信