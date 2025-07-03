AI Daily Trend
- Indicatori
- Niccyril Chirindo
- Versione: 2.31
- Aggiornato: 21 ottobre 2025
Overview
Professional indicator designed specifically for BOOM, CRASH, PAINX & GAINX synthetic indices. Detects daily trends and generates high-probability retracement signals with intelligent risk assessment.
Key Features
✅ Smart Signal Generation
- BUY signals on BOOM , GAINX indices only
- SELL signals on CRASH, PAINX indices only
- Minimum retracement detection (customizable, default 10 pips can change to 20-30 pips)
- Signal cooldown to prevent spam (default 5 minutes)
✅ Real-Time Analysis Dashboard
- Daily trend detection (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
- Volatility level assessment
- Multi-factor risk calculation (Very Low to Extreme)
- Dynamic support/resistance levels
- Momentum strength indicator
✅ Professional Interface
- Modern dark-themed dashboard
- Auto-applies clean chart styling (hides volumes & grid)
- Color-coded signals and risk levels
- Bullish candles: Lime Green | Bearish candles: Pure Red
✅ Mobile Push Notifications
- Real-time alerts via MT5 mobile app
- Signal type, price, and timestamp included
- Can be toggled on/off
How It Works
BOOM or GAINX (BUY Only): Detects daily uptrend → Monitors pullback from high → Confirms reversal → Generates BUY signal
CRASH or PAINX(SELL Only): Detects daily downtrend → Monitors bounce from low → Confirms reversal → Generates SELL signal
Adjustable Parameters
- Enable/Disable push alerts
- Retracement pips threshold (default: 10)
- Daily trend threshold (default: 0.10%)
- Signal cooldown minutes (default: 5)
Technical Details
- Version: 2.31
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbols: BOOM & CRASH PAINX & GAINX indices only
- Resources: Minimal CPU/memory usage
Installation
- Install indicator in MT5
- Drag onto BOOM (GAINX) or CRASH (PAINX) chart
- Adjust parameters if needed (or use defaults)
- Chart automatically applies professional theme
- Monitor dashboard for signals
Important
- Symbol filtering prevents counter-trend trading
- Works on all timeframes (analyzes daily trend)
- Chart colors/settings auto-restore when removed
- Not for forex pairs or standard instruments
Risk Disclaimer
This is a technical analysis tool. Trading involves risk. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Developer: Volatilityplus | Website: www.volatilityplus.com
