MT5 for Telegram Signals

5

The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities:

  • Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram
  • Send emojis along with custom text
  • Send text and images from Telegram

All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals.

Customizable Signal Messages

You can fully customize the signal message:

  • Specify your own header and footer
  • Insert a link at the bottom of the message
  • Include comments from the advisor or manual order

Multi-Language Support

The utility supports 14 languages for message transmission:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Russian
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Portuguese
  • Turkish
  • Malay
  • Chinese
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Arabic
  • Hindi

The translation applies specifically to the messages sent to your channel.

Message Broadcasting Capabilities

The utility allows the broadcasting of messages about:

  • Order opening
  • Order closing
  • Order modification
  • Partial closing
  • Changes to stop loss and take profit levels
  • Activation of pending orders
  • Sending trading reports with a choice of report schedule by days

Quote Functionality

The utility has a quoting function, meaning that after a trade is opened, the signal for its closure will be sent as a quote to the previous message.

User-Friendly Interface

The utility features a graphical interface for user convenience. It is constantly being improved and upgraded. We wish you successful work with our MT5 for Telegram Signals utility.

Recensioni 11
SAMUEL TEMIDAYO ONI
324
SAMUEL TEMIDAYO ONI 2025.01.21 14:13 
 

Great product!

Pratt Joe
75
Pratt Joe 2024.10.22 14:31 
 

Amazing product. Works perfectly fine.

Baretta FX
79
Baretta FX 2024.06.17 17:30 
 

its working fine, i am new on this and the admin help me so much. i just hope how yhe ea count can be pips not point 👌

