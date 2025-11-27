Equity Guard AI
- 유틸리티
- Niccyril Chirindo
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 16
EquityGuard AI - Advanced Account Protection System
Description
EquityGuard AI is a professional account monitoring tool designed to protect your trading capital through automated equity surveillance and instant response mechanisms.
Message me after purchase to get an additional program (free) that disables the Algo Trading button when Equity Breach Detected. This additional program requires "Allow DLL imports".
Key Features
Equity Protection
- Real-time equity monitoring with customizable check intervals (1-60 seconds)
- Dual threshold system: minimum and maximum equity limits
- Supports both fixed value and percentage-based thresholds
- Automatic position closure when thresholds are breached
- Automatic pending order deletion on breach detection
Smart Monitoring
- Sub-second response time for critical protection
- Double-check verification system to prevent false triggers
- Configurable monitoring frequency
- Works with all trading instruments
- Compatible with manual and automated trading
Alert System
- Push notifications to mobile devices
- Audio alerts for immediate attention
- Visual chart background color changes
- Comprehensive event logging
- Real-time dashboard with status indicators
Protection Controls
- Optional Closing of manual trading after breach
- Optional Closing of EA trading after breach
- Configurable maximum blocking attempts
- Safety verification delays
Use Cases
- Protect daily profit targets and loss limits
- Enforce prop firm drawdown rules
- Add safety layer to Expert Advisors
- Manage risk during volatile market conditions
- Protect overnight and weekend positions
Parameters
Equity Thresholds
- EnableMinEquity - Activate minimum equity protection
- MinEquityValue - Set minimum equity level
- MinEquityIsPercentage - Use percentage of initial balance
- EnableMaxEquity - Activate maximum equity protection
- MaxEquityValue - Set maximum equity level
- MaxEquityIsPercentage - Use percentage of initial balance
Protection Settings
- BlockManualTrading - Instantly Close manual trades after breach
- BlockEATrading - Instantly Close EA trades after breach
- MaxBlockAttempts - Maximum blocking attempts (0 = unlimited)
- MonitoringFrequency - Check interval in seconds
Notifications
- EnablePushNotifications - Mobile alerts
- EnableAudioAlerts - Sound notifications
- ChangeChartBackground - Visual breach indicator
- DoubleCheckSeconds - Verification delay
Installation
- Attach EquityGuard AI to any chart
- Configure your equity thresholds
- Set notification preferences
- Enable desired protection modes
- Click OK to activate monitoring
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 platform
- Allow AutoTrading for position management
- Enable push notifications in terminal settings (optional)
Support
For questions or technical support, contact through MQL5 messaging system.
Note: This tool is designed as a risk management aid. Traders remain responsible for their trading decisions and account management. Always test settings on a demo account before live trading.