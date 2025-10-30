✨ Unlock Gold Trading with the Trend Strength Pro EA! ✨

Are you ready to take the complexity out of Gold Trading? The Trend Strength Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to empower your MetaTrader 4 with advanced, rule-based automation. This isn't just another trading bot—it's a smart system designed to identify and capitalize on powerful market momentum while carefully managing your risk.

Say goodbye to emotion-driven mistakes and countless hours staring at charts. Trend Strength Pro EA uses a sophisticated combination of MACD/OsMA momentum signals and a long-term trend filter (EMA) to ensure you're only trading in the direction of the underlying market strength.

The best part? This EA has been pre-optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. It's ready-to-use—just attach it to your chart and let it go to work!

🚀 Key Advantages & Powerful Features

Intelligent Trend Following: The EA uses a high-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to confirm the major trend , ensuring you avoid entering counter-trend traps and trade with the momentum on your side.

Dynamic Risk Management (Optional): Don't risk too much on a single trade! The EA can automatically calculate the optimal lot size based on a fixed risk percentage and even scales the lot size further based on the strength (probability) of the current signal.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! Once a trade moves into profit by a sufficient amount (set by the ATR Multiplier), the EA activates a dynamic Trailing Stop that automatically moves up (for Buy trades) or down (for Sell trades), securing gains as the trend continues.

Daily Drawdown Control: Sleep soundly knowing your account is protected. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature will automatically stop trading and close all open positions for the day if your equity drops below a specified limit, safeguarding your capital against prolonged losses.

Non-Aggressive Strategy: Trade with confidence! This EA utilizes a clean, single-position trading style. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid systems , making it a stable and transparent choice for serious traders.

Time-Based Trading: Focus your trading during the most active hours. You can set the Start Hour and End Hour to ensure the EA only takes trades during your preferred market window.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Parameters

You have complete control to fine-tune the system to your liking. All the core settings are easily accessible as input parameters:

RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (0 = disables this feature).

Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: The specific hours for trading activity.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Settings to filter out trading during periods of low volatility.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The period and timeframe for the main trend filter EMA.

DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily drawdown percentage before trading is stopped.

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic trailing stop loss.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier defining how much profit must be reached to activate the Trailing Stop.

DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit level.

FastEMA / SlowEMA / SignalSMA: The periods for the core MACD/OsMA entry signals.

📥 Stop Delaying, Start Automating!

Don't miss out on the next big gold movement. The Trend Strength Pro EA gives you a powerful, proven framework for capitalizing on gold volatility with built-in risk protection.

Download the Trend Strength Pro EA now and attach it to your M5 Gold chart to begin your journey toward smarter, automated trading!