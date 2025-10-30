Trend Strength Pro EA
- Experts
- Andri Maulana
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
✨ Unlock Gold Trading with the Trend Strength Pro EA! ✨
Are you ready to take the complexity out of Gold Trading? The Trend Strength Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to empower your MetaTrader 4 with advanced, rule-based automation. This isn't just another trading bot—it's a smart system designed to identify and capitalize on powerful market momentum while carefully managing your risk.
Say goodbye to emotion-driven mistakes and countless hours staring at charts. Trend Strength Pro EA uses a sophisticated combination of MACD/OsMA momentum signals and a long-term trend filter (EMA) to ensure you're only trading in the direction of the underlying market strength.
The best part? This EA has been pre-optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. It's ready-to-use—just attach it to your chart and let it go to work!
🚀 Key Advantages & Powerful Features
-
Intelligent Trend Following: The EA uses a high-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to confirm the major trend, ensuring you avoid entering counter-trend traps and trade with the momentum on your side.
-
Dynamic Risk Management (Optional): Don't risk too much on a single trade! The EA can automatically calculate the optimal lot size based on a fixed risk percentage and even scales the lot size further based on the strength (probability) of the current signal.
-
Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! Once a trade moves into profit by a sufficient amount (set by the ATR Multiplier), the EA activates a dynamic Trailing Stop that automatically moves up (for Buy trades) or down (for Sell trades), securing gains as the trend continues.
-
Daily Drawdown Control: Sleep soundly knowing your account is protected. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature will automatically stop trading and close all open positions for the day if your equity drops below a specified limit, safeguarding your capital against prolonged losses.
-
Non-Aggressive Strategy: Trade with confidence! This EA utilizes a clean, single-position trading style. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid systems, making it a stable and transparent choice for serious traders.
-
Time-Based Trading: Focus your trading during the most active hours. You can set the Start Hour and End Hour to ensure the EA only takes trades during your preferred market window.
⚙️ Fully Customizable Parameters
You have complete control to fine-tune the system to your liking. All the core settings are easily accessible as input parameters:
-
RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (0 = disables this feature).
-
Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is disabled.
-
StartHour / EndHour: The specific hours for trading activity.
-
ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Settings to filter out trading during periods of low volatility.
-
EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The period and timeframe for the main trend filter EMA.
-
DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily drawdown percentage before trading is stopped.
-
ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic trailing stop loss.
-
ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier defining how much profit must be reached to activate the Trailing Stop.
-
DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit level.
-
FastEMA / SlowEMA / SignalSMA: The periods for the core MACD/OsMA entry signals.
📥 Stop Delaying, Start Automating!
Don't miss out on the next big gold movement. The Trend Strength Pro EA gives you a powerful, proven framework for capitalizing on gold volatility with built-in risk protection.
Download the Trend Strength Pro EA now and attach it to your M5 Gold chart to begin your journey toward smarter, automated trading!