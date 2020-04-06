Trend Strength Pro EA

✨ Unlock Gold Trading with the Trend Strength Pro EA! ✨

Are you ready to take the complexity out of Gold Trading? The Trend Strength Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to empower your MetaTrader 4 with advanced, rule-based automation. This isn't just another trading bot—it's a smart system designed to identify and capitalize on powerful market momentum while carefully managing your risk.

Say goodbye to emotion-driven mistakes and countless hours staring at charts. Trend Strength Pro EA uses a sophisticated combination of MACD/OsMA momentum signals and a long-term trend filter (EMA) to ensure you're only trading in the direction of the underlying market strength.

The best part? This EA has been pre-optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 timeframe. It's ready-to-use—just attach it to your chart on  Exness broker. and let it go to work! If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

🚀 Key Advantages & Powerful Features

  • Intelligent Trend Following: The EA uses a high-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to confirm the major trend, ensuring you avoid entering counter-trend traps and trade with the momentum on your side.

  • Dynamic Risk Management (Optional): Don't risk too much on a single trade! The EA can automatically calculate the optimal lot size based on a fixed risk percentage and even scales the lot size further based on the strength (probability) of the current signal.

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits effectively! Once a trade moves into profit by a sufficient amount (set by the ATR Multiplier), the EA activates a dynamic Trailing Stop that automatically moves up (for Buy trades) or down (for Sell trades), securing gains as the trend continues.

  • Daily Drawdown Control: Sleep soundly knowing your account is protected. The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature will automatically stop trading and close all open positions for the day if your equity drops below a specified limit, safeguarding your capital against prolonged losses.

  • Non-Aggressive Strategy: Trade with confidence! This EA utilizes a clean, single-position trading style. It does not use risky Martingale or Grid systems, making it a stable and transparent choice for serious traders.

  • Time-Based Trading: Focus your trading during the most active hours. You can set the Start Hour and End Hour to ensure the EA only takes trades during your preferred market window.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


⚙️ Fully Customizable Parameters

You have complete control to fine-tune the system to your liking. All the core settings are easily accessible as input parameters:

  • RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (0 = disables this feature).

  • Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if RiskPercentage is disabled.

  • StartHour / EndHour: The specific hours for trading activity.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Settings to filter out trading during periods of low volatility.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The period and timeframe for the main trend filter EMA.

  • DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily drawdown percentage before trading is stopped.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the dynamic trailing stop loss.

  • ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiplier defining how much profit must be reached to activate the Trailing Stop.

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate the Take Profit level.

  • FastEMA / SlowEMA / SignalSMA: The periods for the core MACD/OsMA entry signals.

📥 Stop Delaying, Start Automating!

Don't miss out on the next big gold movement. The Trend Strength Pro EA gives you a powerful, proven framework for capitalizing on gold volatility with built-in risk protection.

Download the Trend Strength Pro EA now and attach it to your M5 Gold chart to begin your journey toward smarter, automated trading!

