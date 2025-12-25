Complete Guide to Using VM Auto SLTP Pro

Introduction
VM Auto SLTP Pro EA is a professional automated trade management tool for MetaTrader 5. With advanced features and an intuitive control panel, this EA helps traders automate stop loss, take profit placement, and risk management effectively.
You can view the VM Auto SLTP Pro EA product page on the MQL5 Market here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153046
Table of Contents
Installation and Setup
Control Panel
SL/TP Modes
Risk Management
Smart Trailing Stop
Smart Close
Max Bars Open
Spread Check
Usage Tips
Troubleshooting
Important Notes
1. Installation and Setup
1.1. Installing the EA
Copy the VM_Auto_SLTP_Pro.ex5 file to the MQL5/Experts/ folder
Open MetaTrader 5, go to Navigator -> Experts
Drag the EA onto the desired chart
Adjust parameters in the settings window
Click OK to start the EA
1.2. Basic Configuration
MagicNumber: EA identification number (keep default or change as desired)
DefaultLotSize: Default trading volume (example: 0.10 lots)
EnableSingleChartOperation: If enabled, EA only manages trades on the current chart
2. Control Panel
2.1. Displaying the Control Panel
Set ShowControlPanel = true to display the control panel
Customize position, size, and colors in the "UI Settings" section
2.2. Main Functions on the Panel
Status and Information:
Status: Operating status (Running/Stopped)
Symbol: Currently traded currency pair
Profit: Current total profit/loss
Spread: Current spread (points)
Positions: Number of open positions
Equity: Account equity
Control Buttons:
STOP TRADING: Stop all automated activities
START TRADING: Restart the EA
CLOSE LAST: Close the most recent position
CLOSE ALL: Close all positions
ALL TO BE: Move all SL to breakeven
CLOSE LOSING: Close all losing positions
BUY MARKET/SELL MARKET: Open Buy/Sell positions immediately
Lot Size Adjustment:
Click + to increase volume
Click - to decrease volume
Lot value displays directly on the panel
3. SL/TP Modes
3.1. ATR Mode (Default)
How it works: Calculates SL/TP distance based on market volatility
Formula: SL = ATR × Multiplier_SL, TP = ATR × Multiplier_TP
Default settings:
ATR_Period = 14
ATR_Multiplier_SL = 3.0
ATR_Multiplier_TP = 5.0
Can be changed directly on the panel
3.2. Fixed Points Mode
How it works: Fixed SL/TP by points
Example: SL = 5000 points, TP = 10000 points
Default settings:
Fixed_SL_Points = 5000
Fixed_TP_Points = 10000
3.3. Fixed Price Mode
How it works: Set SL/TP at fixed price levels
Example: Fixed_SL_Price = 1.08500, Fixed_TP_Price = 1.09500
Displays horizontal lines on chart when ShowFixedPriceOnChart is enabled
3.4. USD Mode
How it works: Calculates SL/TP based on desired USD profit/loss
Example: USD_SL = 50 (stop loss 50 USD), USD_TP = 100 (take profit 100 USD)
EA automatically calculates corresponding point distances
3.5. Switching Modes
Click buttons on panel: ATR, POINTS, PRICE, USD
EA immediately applies the selected mode
4. Risk Management
4.1. By Account Percentage
UsePercentageTP_SL = true
TP_Percent = 3.0 (take profit when reaching 3% of account)
SL_Percent = -10.0 (stop loss when losing -10% of account)
4.2. By USD
UseSumMoneyTP_SL = true
SumTargetProfitUSD = 100 (close positions when total profit reaches 100 USD)
SumStoplossUSD = -100 (close positions when total loss reaches -100 USD)
4.3. By Average Points
UseAverageProfitPointsTarget = true
AverageProfitPointsTarget = 10000 (close positions when average profit reaches 10000 points)
UseAverageLossPoints = true
AverageLossPointsLimit = 5000 (close positions when average loss reaches 5000 points)
4.4. Position Limit
UseMaxTrendOrders = true
MaxTrendOrders = 10 (manage maximum 10 positions only)
5. Smart Trailing Stop
5.1. Basic Settings
UseAdaptiveTrailing = true
TrailingStartR = 1.0 (start trailing when reaching 1R profit)
TrailingStepR = 0.5 (trailing step = 0.5R)
Total_Profit_Target = 2.0 (close position when reaching 2R profit)
5.2. Partial Close
Partial_Close = true
Partial_Close_At = 1.5 (start partial closing at 1.5R)
Partial_Close_Percent = 50.0 (close 50% of volume)
5.3. Automatic Breakeven
UseBreakeven = true
BreakevenR = 1.0 (move SL to breakeven when reaching 1R profit)
BreakevenPoints = 20 (add 20 points to avoid being stopped out)
6. Smart Close
6.1. Activation
EnableSmartClose = true
SmartCloseTimeframe = PERIOD_M15 (analysis timeframe)
SmartClose_EMA_Period = 50 (EMA period)
SmartClose_RSI_Period = 14 (RSI period)
Min_R = 1.0 (activate only when profit ≥ 1R)
Min_USD = 50.0 (or when total profit ≥ 50 USD)
6.2. Close Conditions
For Buy positions: Close price below EMA and RSI crosses below 50
For Sell positions: Close price above EMA and RSI crosses above 50
7. Max Bars Open
7.1. Position Time Limit
UseMaxBarsOpen = true
MaxBarsOpen = 60 (automatically close positions after 60 bars)
8. Spread Check
8.1. Enable/Disable Check
EnableSpreadCheck = true
MaxSpreadPoints = 200 (do not open positions if spread > 200 points)
9. Usage Tips
9.1. For Beginners
Start with Fixed Points mode for easy control
Set Fixed_SL_Points = 5000, Fixed_TP_Points = 10000
Enable UsePercentageTP_SL with TP_Percent = 3.0, SL_Percent = -10.0
Use BUY MARKET/SELL MARKET buttons on panel to open positions
9.2. For Experienced Traders
Use ATR mode for flexible SL/TP according to market conditions
Enable Adaptive Trailing to optimize profits
Combine with Smart Close to close positions based on technical signals
Use Max Bars Open to avoid holding positions too long
9.3. Managing Multiple Positions
Use MaxTrendOrders to limit number of positions
Use Average Profit Points Target to take profit when reaching desired average points
Use ALL TO BE button when market has clear trend
10. Troubleshooting
10.1. EA Not Working
Check if EnableSingleChartOperation is set correctly
Ensure no compile errors in Log
Check if MagicNumber conflicts with another EA
10.2. Positions Not Getting SL/TP
Check spread conditions if EnableSpreadCheck = true
Confirm lot size is not too large for account
Check if position is within MaxTrendOrders limit
10.3. Panel Not Displaying
Ensure ShowControlPanel = true
Check panel coordinates are not off-screen
Try clicking HIDE PANEL button then show again
11. Important Notes
Always backtest EA on demo account before live trading
Adjust parameters to match your trading style
Monitor EA performance regularly, especially during high volatility
Do not let EA run completely unsupervised
Update EA regularly to get latest version
- All features can be enabled or disabled and fully customized through the input parameters, where true allows the feature to be used and false disables it.
Conclusion
VM Auto SLTP Pro EA is a powerful tool for automated trade management. With flexible features and user-friendly interface, the EA provides valuable support for both new and experienced traders. Understanding each feature's operation and adjusting them to suit your personal trading strategy is key to success.
Happy trading!
Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading carries high risk. This article is for educational purposes only and not investment advice.