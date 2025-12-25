Complete Guide to Using VM Auto SLTP Pro

Introduction

VM Auto SLTP Pro EA is a professional automated trade management tool for MetaTrader 5. With advanced features and an intuitive control panel, this EA helps traders automate stop loss, take profit placement, and risk management effectively.

You can view the VM Auto SLTP Pro EA product page on the MQL5 Market here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153046

Table of Contents

Installation and Setup Control Panel SL/TP Modes Risk Management Smart Trailing Stop Smart Close Max Bars Open Spread Check Usage Tips Troubleshooting Important Notes

1. Installation and Setup

1.1. Installing the EA

Copy the VM_Auto_SLTP_Pro.ex5 file to the MQL5/Experts/ folder

Open MetaTrader 5, go to Navigator -> Experts

Drag the EA onto the desired chart

Adjust parameters in the settings window

Click OK to start the EA

1.2. Basic Configuration

MagicNumber: EA identification number (keep default or change as desired)

DefaultLotSize: Default trading volume (example: 0.10 lots)

EnableSingleChartOperation: If enabled, EA only manages trades on the current chart

2. Control Panel

2.1. Displaying the Control Panel

Set ShowControlPanel = true to display the control panel

Customize position, size, and colors in the "UI Settings" section

2.2. Main Functions on the Panel

Status and Information:

Status: Operating status (Running/Stopped)

Symbol: Currently traded currency pair

Profit: Current total profit/loss

Spread: Current spread (points)

Positions: Number of open positions

Equity: Account equity

Control Buttons:

STOP TRADING: Stop all automated activities

START TRADING: Restart the EA

CLOSE LAST: Close the most recent position

CLOSE ALL: Close all positions

ALL TO BE: Move all SL to breakeven

CLOSE LOSING: Close all losing positions

BUY MARKET/SELL MARKET: Open Buy/Sell positions immediately

Lot Size Adjustment:

Click + to increase volume

Click - to decrease volume

Lot value displays directly on the panel

3. SL/TP Modes

3.1. ATR Mode (Default)

How it works: Calculates SL/TP distance based on market volatility

Formula: SL = ATR × Multiplier_SL, TP = ATR × Multiplier_TP

Default settings:

ATR_Period = 14

ATR_Multiplier_SL = 3.0

ATR_Multiplier_TP = 5.0

Can be changed directly on the panel

3.2. Fixed Points Mode

How it works: Fixed SL/TP by points

Example: SL = 5000 points, TP = 10000 points

Default settings:

Fixed_SL_Points = 5000

Fixed_TP_Points = 10000

3.3. Fixed Price Mode

How it works: Set SL/TP at fixed price levels

Example: Fixed_SL_Price = 1.08500, Fixed_TP_Price = 1.09500

Displays horizontal lines on chart when ShowFixedPriceOnChart is enabled

3.4. USD Mode

How it works: Calculates SL/TP based on desired USD profit/loss

Example: USD_SL = 50 (stop loss 50 USD), USD_TP = 100 (take profit 100 USD)

EA automatically calculates corresponding point distances

3.5. Switching Modes

Click buttons on panel: ATR, POINTS, PRICE, USD

EA immediately applies the selected mode

4. Risk Management

4.1. By Account Percentage

UsePercentageTP_SL = true

TP_Percent = 3.0 (take profit when reaching 3% of account)

SL_Percent = -10.0 (stop loss when losing -10% of account)

4.2. By USD

UseSumMoneyTP_SL = true

SumTargetProfitUSD = 100 (close positions when total profit reaches 100 USD)

SumStoplossUSD = -100 (close positions when total loss reaches -100 USD)

4.3. By Average Points

UseAverageProfitPointsTarget = true

AverageProfitPointsTarget = 10000 (close positions when average profit reaches 10000 points)

UseAverageLossPoints = true

AverageLossPointsLimit = 5000 (close positions when average loss reaches 5000 points)

4.4. Position Limit

UseMaxTrendOrders = true

MaxTrendOrders = 10 (manage maximum 10 positions only)

5. Smart Trailing Stop

5.1. Basic Settings

UseAdaptiveTrailing = true

TrailingStartR = 1.0 (start trailing when reaching 1R profit)

TrailingStepR = 0.5 (trailing step = 0.5R)

Total_Profit_Target = 2.0 (close position when reaching 2R profit)

5.2. Partial Close

Partial_Close = true

Partial_Close_At = 1.5 (start partial closing at 1.5R)

Partial_Close_Percent = 50.0 (close 50% of volume)

5.3. Automatic Breakeven

UseBreakeven = true

BreakevenR = 1.0 (move SL to breakeven when reaching 1R profit)

BreakevenPoints = 20 (add 20 points to avoid being stopped out)

6. Smart Close

6.1. Activation

EnableSmartClose = true

SmartCloseTimeframe = PERIOD_M15 (analysis timeframe)

SmartClose_EMA_Period = 50 (EMA period)

SmartClose_RSI_Period = 14 (RSI period)

Min_R = 1.0 (activate only when profit ≥ 1R)

Min_USD = 50.0 (or when total profit ≥ 50 USD)

6.2. Close Conditions

For Buy positions: Close price below EMA and RSI crosses below 50

For Sell positions: Close price above EMA and RSI crosses above 50

7. Max Bars Open

7.1. Position Time Limit

UseMaxBarsOpen = true

MaxBarsOpen = 60 (automatically close positions after 60 bars)

8. Spread Check

8.1. Enable/Disable Check

EnableSpreadCheck = true

MaxSpreadPoints = 200 (do not open positions if spread > 200 points)

9. Usage Tips

9.1. For Beginners

Start with Fixed Points mode for easy control Set Fixed_SL_Points = 5000, Fixed_TP_Points = 10000 Enable UsePercentageTP_SL with TP_Percent = 3.0, SL_Percent = -10.0 Use BUY MARKET/SELL MARKET buttons on panel to open positions

9.2. For Experienced Traders

Use ATR mode for flexible SL/TP according to market conditions Enable Adaptive Trailing to optimize profits Combine with Smart Close to close positions based on technical signals Use Max Bars Open to avoid holding positions too long

9.3. Managing Multiple Positions

Use MaxTrendOrders to limit number of positions Use Average Profit Points Target to take profit when reaching desired average points Use ALL TO BE button when market has clear trend

10. Troubleshooting

10.1. EA Not Working

Check if EnableSingleChartOperation is set correctly

Ensure no compile errors in Log

Check if MagicNumber conflicts with another EA

10.2. Positions Not Getting SL/TP

Check spread conditions if EnableSpreadCheck = true

Confirm lot size is not too large for account

Check if position is within MaxTrendOrders limit

10.3. Panel Not Displaying

Ensure ShowControlPanel = true

Check panel coordinates are not off-screen

Try clicking HIDE PANEL button then show again

11. Important Notes

Always backtest EA on demo account before live trading Adjust parameters to match your trading style Monitor EA performance regularly, especially during high volatility Do not let EA run completely unsupervised Update EA regularly to get latest version All features can be enabled or disabled and fully customized through the input parameters, where true allows the feature to be used and false disables it.

Conclusion

VM Auto SLTP Pro EA is a powerful tool for automated trade management. With flexible features and user-friendly interface, the EA provides valuable support for both new and experienced traders. Understanding each feature's operation and adjusting them to suit your personal trading strategy is key to success.

Happy trading!

Disclaimer: Forex and CFD trading carries high risk. This article is for educational purposes only and not investment advice.