SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.3
SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4
The SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a trend-following technical tool that merges adaptive support and resistance levels with volatility filtering to highlight potential buy and sell zones. It reacts instantly to price shifts without lag, continuously aligning with market direction as trends evolve.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
SuperTrend Plus Indicator Table
Below is an outline of the SuperTrend Plus Indicator:
|
Category
|
Momentum – Trading Utility – Strength
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend-following – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday
|
Trading Market
|
All asset classes
SuperTrend Plus Indicator Overview
This indicator evaluates volatility (often through ATR – Average True Range) and generates a dynamic channel of support and resistance:
- Blue Line: Signals the start or continuation of an uptrend, plotted beneath the candles.
- Red Line: Marks the start or continuation of a downtrend, drawn above the candles.
A shift in color from blue to red (or vice versa) acts as a critical confirmation of a trend change.
Indicator in Uptrend
In the example below, the gold index (XAU/USD) on a 1-minute chart demonstrates bullish momentum when the green line of the SuperTrend Plus forms beneath price action. Strong candles with short lower shadows around this zone show rising buying interest, suggesting an entry opportunity for long trades.
Indicator in Downtrend
The NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) 1-minute chart shows bearish confirmation once the red line is plotted above candles. The emergence of heavy bearish candles with extended upper wicks reflects dominant selling pressure, creating conditions for short setups.
SuperTrend Plus Settings
The settings panel of the indicator includes:
- Period: Number of candles per calculation cycle
- Multiplier: Adjusts band spacing via amplification factor
- ALERT: Activates alerts on trend shifts
- EMAIL: Sends trend change alerts via email
- NOTIFICATION: Enables push notifications
- MESSAGE TIMEOUT: Interval between alerts
- MESSAGE SUBJECT: Custom subject for alert messages
Conclusion
The SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a reliable solution for tracking market direction. By plotting dynamic resistance and support bands, it identifies precise entry and exit signals:
- Bullish setups: Green/blue line appears beneath price.
- Bearish setups: Red line plotted above candles.