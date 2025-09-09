Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MT4

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4 is a multi-layered trading tool that merges several well-known analytical techniques to deliver precise market entry and exit signals. The indicator is composed of the following components:

Fast Moving Average (MA): Tracks short-term price changes and responds quickly to volatility.

Tracks short-term price changes and responds quickly to volatility. Slow Moving Average (MA): Highlights the broader trend while filtering out minor fluctuations.

Highlights the broader trend while filtering out minor fluctuations. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Measures momentum, pinpointing overbought and oversold conditions.

Measures momentum, pinpointing overbought and oversold conditions. Magic Filter Algorithm: Eliminates weak or counter-trend setups for higher signal quality.

Eliminates weak or counter-trend setups for higher signal quality. Bull Power & Bear Power: Gauge buying versus selling strength to validate direction.

These elements work together, and when alignment occurs, the indicator places an arrow signal on the chart.

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator Table

Category Momentum – Trading Utility – Signal & Projection Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner-friendly Indicator Type Trend-following – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Markets All financial instruments

Lion Arrow Super Arrow at a Glance

The indicator cross-checks all internal modules, and if the conditions agree, it issues a signal:

In bullish scenarios, a green up arrow is drawn on the prior candle.

is drawn on the prior candle. In bearish setups, a red down arrow is drawn on the prior candle.

Using the previous candle as reference increases reliability, though it may slightly delay entry timing.

Example in a Bullish Setup

On the EUR/AUD 30-minute chart, the market is recognized as bullish if:

The Fast MA crosses above the Slow MA.

RSI rises above 50 with positive momentum.

Bull Power stays positive and continues upward.

These factors together suggest increasing buyer dominance, prompting the indicator to display a green arrow as a buy signal.

Example in a Bearish Setup

On the NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) 1-hour chart, bearish conditions trigger a red arrow on the previous candle. This confirms a sell setup and helps traders identify short-entry zones.

Lion Arrow Super Arrow Settings

The customizable settings include:

Fast MA Period – Defines the length of the fast average.

– Defines the length of the fast average. Slow MA Period – Defines the length of the slow average.

– Defines the length of the slow average. RSI Period – RSI calculation timeframe.

– RSI calculation timeframe. Magic Filter Length – Adjusts filtering sensitivity.

– Adjusts filtering sensitivity. Bollinger Bands Parameters – Period, shift, and deviation.

– Period, shift, and deviation. Bull/Bear Power Periods – Input periods for strength calculations.

– Input periods for strength calculations. Utstup – Sensitivity for signal generation.

– Sensitivity for signal generation. ALERT / EMAIL / NOTIFICATION – Options for sound, email, or mobile alerts.

– Options for sound, email, or mobile alerts. MESSAGE_TIMEOUT / MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Controls alert timing and message details.

Conclusion

The Lion Arrow Super Arrow Indicator MetaTrader 4 is a comprehensive signal-generating solution that fuses multiple technical analysis tools—fast & slow MAs, RSI, Magic Filter, and Bull/Bear Power. By plotting arrows on the prior candle, it provides traders with actionable entry and exit signals for both bullish and bearish trades across various markets.