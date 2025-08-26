Day High Low Scanner MT5

A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day.

Here's how it typically works:

Day High Scanner:

  • Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day
  • Shows stocks with strong upward momentum
  • Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment

Day Low Scanner:

  • Finds stocks trading at or near their lowest price of the current trading day
  • Identifies stocks under selling pressure
  • Can help find potential oversold conditions or bearish momentum

Common features include:

  • Real-time or near real-time data updates
  • Filtering options (price range, volume, market cap, sector)
  • Customizable alerts when stocks hit new daily highs or lows
  • Integration with charts and technical analysis tools
  • Historical data to see patterns

Note :- Use any S/R levels or high low  breakout concept to confirm day reversal its specially for intraday trading, Symbols max 30-50 for easy options remove extra symbols from your market watch.

Use our :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147960


