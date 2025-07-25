High Gravity Reversal Signals

High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity.

Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts.

High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws.

We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses.

100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary options with high accuracy rate 

MT5 VERSION :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145153

Prodotti consigliati
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Indicatori
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Morning Star pattern" per MT4. - L'indicatore "Morning Star pattern" è un indicatore molto potente per il trading Price Action: nessuna rielaborazione, nessun ritardo. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern rialzisti Morning Star sul grafico: segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo fratello, l'indicatore ribassista "Evening Star pattern" (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Morning S
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Night Ghost - Indicatore a freccia per opzioni binarie. Questo è un assistente affidabile per te in futuro! - Nessun ridisegno sul grafico -Funziona alla grande su tutte le coppie di valute! -Precisione dell'indicatore fino al 90% (soprattutto di notte) -Non c'è bisogno di impostare per molto tempo (impostato perfettamente per le opzioni binarie) - Segnali non in ritardo - La comparsa di un segnale sulla candela corrente -Perfetto per il periodo M1 (non più!) - Colore della candela ad
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicatori
Le linee di tendenza sono lo strumento più essenziale di analisi tecnica nel forex trading. Sfortunatamente, la maggior parte dei trader non li disegna correttamente. L'indicatore automatizzato delle linee di tendenza è uno strumento professionale per i trader seri che ti aiuta a visualizzare il movimento di tendenza dei mercati. Esistono due tipi di linee di tendenza, linee di tendenza rialziste e linee di tendenza ribassiste. Nella tendenza rialzista, la linea di tendenza Forex viene tracci
Fluctuate Intensity
Yonggang Shang
Indicatori
This is a signal that mainly diagnoses the current direction based on data analysis, price breakout algorithms, and strategies based on some major indicators. This signal will display all the signals from a historical period on the main chart and is a good choice if you like to show the direction of the signals on the chart. Advantage: Suitable for all breeds. Applies to all cycles. Only one adjustable parameter, easy to use. Notice: This signal only provides all the most probable signals, and u
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Force Index con zone dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Force Index è uno degli indicatori principali che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un singolo valore. - È fantastico per prendere le negoziazioni di vendita dalla zona dinamica di ipercomprato e le negoziazioni di acquisto dalla zona dinamica di ipervenduto. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il trading di momentum nella direzione del trend. - Zona dinamica di ipercomprato - s
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicatori
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Happy Trend Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This   Happy Trend Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.       Features and Recommendations Time Frame: H1
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso cruciale rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. Monitora costantemente il grafico alla ricerca di un momentum stabile in una direzione e segnala con precisione l’ingresso poco prima del movimento principale.  Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Caratteristiche principali Lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit sono calcolati automaticamente dall'indicatore. Include una dashboard
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è stato progettato per uno scalping aggressivo e per entrate rapide nelle opzioni binarie , generando segnali su ogni candela in modo da sapere esattamente cosa sta succedendo in ogni momento. Unisciti al canale Happy Scalping: MQL5 Non ripinta : il segnale della candela attuale viene generato in tempo reale , il che significa che può cambiare mentre la candela è ancora in formazione, a seconda che il prezzo salga o scenda rispetto alla chiusura della candela precedente. Tutt
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicatori
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicatori
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicatori
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicatori
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Sweet Waffle
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
The arrows are calculated with: -     2 Parabolic  parameters -     2 ADX parameters -     4 Stochastic parameters We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator. Always trade the trend! If you make sure to draw your trend lines and support/resistance zones you will just have to wait for the signal to appear. Take the trade. For Binary Options it is advisable to set the expiry time to 5-15 min in M1 chart. THIS INDICATOR IS ZERO REPAINT Best assets to trade: - EUR
Million Dollar Challenge
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
Let´s try to make some real money! Call me profit addicted. I thought why not try to make THE dream come reality. With discipline, a clear strategy and this indicator I focus on entering the perfect trades. This indicator is very easy to use as you will get perfect entry points for Put or Call trades. The arrows are calculated with: -     Momentum  parameters -     Candle stick patterns -     Fundamental Price action We recommend to combine it with Parabolic, ZigZag or Elliot waves indicator
Pisces TheProfitZone
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Indicatori
Pisces TheProfitZone "Pisces TheProfitZone MT4 Indicator Powered byFxGangster" This indicator will calculate new support and resistant zone everyday, and that give us a trading zone such as thats telling us TP and SL, So it still telling us for where should the price will go reach? Fore Example. Uptrend : If Price can stay upper a Line and price close higher above a Line, then the price will continue go up to reach next Line. Downtrend : If Price can't pass to stay upper a Line and the price
Altri dall’autore
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
High Degree Swing angles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Price Momentum Matrix
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Price Momentum Matrix - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator Revolutionary Market Analysis Tool **Price Momentum Matrix** is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines the power of Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and multi-timeframe analysis to give you an unparalleled edge in the markets. Key Features  **Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis** - **11 Timeframe Analysis**: From M3 to Weekly charts - **Real-time Trend Detection**: Instant bullish/bearish/sideways signals - **Per
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Circle Maker MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv here working version :- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Dra
FREE
Circle Maker
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv Here download link - for full circle:- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0rxgtw5ukx8aqwr5d
FREE
Naveen Dynamic Square
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This
Advance GannAngles
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles: Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line Co
Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
Gann Time Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing: Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points Lower Parallel : A line p
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Gann Box MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
What is a Dynamic Gann Box? The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options.... also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are
Gann Dynamic square MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT4 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
High Low Reversal
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High low Reversal concept by Naveen saroha to find out new tops and new bottoms through mathematical calculations also can get with own calculation inputs available to increase or decrease swing potential,also can use  auto analysis function to calculate  Parameters swing heights and swing percentages. Indicator can apply all time frame and all types of market symbols..... """High-Low Market Signals Overview High-low market signals are technical indicators that analyze the relationship between r
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4? A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for
Day High Low Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day. Here's how it typically works: Day High Scanner: Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day Shows stocks with strong upward momentum Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment Day Low
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Gann Swing Method calculations
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
WD Gann Swing Trading & Market Calculation Mathematics: Decoding the Master's Geometric Approach to Market Prediction Introduction William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) stands as one of the most enigmatic and successful traders in financial history, developing a sophisticated mathematical framework that combined geometry, astronomy, and natural law to predict market movements. His theory was based upon natural geometric shapes and ancient mathematics. Gann theory states that the patterns and angles o
Master of Breakouts MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Master Breakout Trading Strategy By Naveen Saroha - Premium Trading System Revolutionary Trading Architecture The Master Breakout Strategy represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis, combining advanced mathematical modeling with institutional-grade precision to identify and capitalize on high-probability market breakouts. This isn't just another trading system—it's a comprehensive market analysis framework that thinks like the algorithms used by professional trading firms. Core Techn
Gold 3Dollar Startegy
Satya Prakash Mishra
Experts
$3 Movement Strategy EA – Gold Trading Automation Redefined The $3 Movement Strategy EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It is built around the concept of capturing consistent, small market movements and converting them into steady profits through an adaptive dynamic grid and hedging system. This EA focuses on the natural volatility of gold, executing trades every time the market moves by a defined distance (default: $3). Its logic allows
Naveen Dynamic Square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5  is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high o
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Market Time Turning Forecast MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione