AP Vwap Bands Pro MT4

AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT4)
Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available.

What it shows
VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price).

Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension.

Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).

Why traders use it
Bias: VWAP slope/distance hints when price is accepting above/below value.

Zones: Bands act as dynamic S/R for fades or continuation planning.

Clarity: One clean overlay—no clutter, no signals you must follow.

Inputs (plain-English)
Mode: Day / Week / Anchor Time (HH:MM)

Anchor Hour / Minute (used when Mode = Anchor Time)

Reset at Next Anchor (optional)

Band Widths: StdDev1 , StdDev2

Colors & Width for VWAP and bands

Alerts:

Cross: price crosses VWAP

Touch: price touches inner/outer bands

Popup / Sound (file) / Push

Quick start
Mode = Day for intraday, Week for swing, or Anchor to your preferred market open.

Keep ±1σ for the inner band and ±2σ for the outer band. Nudge wider/narrower to fit symbol volatility.

Add to M5–H1 charts for planning, or higher TFs to see broader context.

Tips
For BTC & crypto, tick volume is used—that’s fine for VWAP math.

Combine with your own structure or momentum filter; this is a visual tool, not an auto-trader.

Colors are configurable—match your chart theme.

Notes
Indicator only (no orders). No DLL/WebRequest.

Results differ by broker/feed. Always confirm on a demo before live use.

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes that have data.

Support: If you need a preset (Day/Week/Anchor) or different default band widths for a symbol, drop a comment and I’ll share a ready-to-use set.
