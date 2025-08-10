Volume Compair

🔹 Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator

Track real buying/selling pressure with this powerful volume analysis tool. The Volume Compare Indicator combines Cumulative Delta and Volume Medians to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals.

📊 Key Features:

 Cumulative Delta Histogram – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.
 Buy/Sell Volume Medians – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels.
 Smart Volume Classification – Separates:

  • Strong Buying (Green) – Bullish pressure

  • Strong Selling (Red) – Bearish pressure

  • Buy Volume Median (Blue Line) – Reference for typical buy volume

  • Sell Volume Median (Orange Line) – Reference for typical sell volume
     Customizable Parameters – Adjust  CDIPeriod  and  CDIRange  for sensitivity.
     EMA-Smoothed Volume – Reduces noise for cleaner signals.

🎯 How It Helps Traders:

 Spot Institutional Activity – Unusual volume spikes indicate big players entering.
 Confirm Breakouts/Reversals – Strong delta divergence warns of fake moves.
 Volume-Based Support/Resistance – Median lines act as dynamic reference levels.
 Day Trading & Scalping – Gauge intraday momentum shifts.

📈 Indicator Logic:

  • Green Bars = Net buying volume (bullish pressure).

  • Red Bars = Net selling volume (bearish pressure).

  • Blue Line = Median buy volume (typical buying strength).

  • Orange Line = Median sell volume (typical selling strength).


