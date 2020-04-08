Volume Compair
- 지표
- Thiago Pereira Pinho
- 버전: 2.0
- 업데이트됨: 10 8월 2025
- 활성화: 20
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator
Track real buying/selling pressure with this powerful volume analysis tool. The Volume Compare Indicator combines Cumulative Delta and Volume Medians to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals.
Key Features:
Cumulative Delta Histogram – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.
Buy/Sell Volume Medians – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels.
Smart Volume Classification – Separates:
-
Strong Buying (Green) – Bullish pressure
-
Strong Selling (Red) – Bearish pressure
-
Buy Volume Median (Blue Line) – Reference for typical buy volume
-
Sell Volume Median (Orange Line) – Reference for typical sell volume
Customizable Parameters – Adjust CDIPeriod and CDIRange for sensitivity.
EMA-Smoothed Volume – Reduces noise for cleaner signals.
How It Helps Traders:
Spot Institutional Activity – Unusual volume spikes indicate big players entering.
Confirm Breakouts/Reversals – Strong delta divergence warns of fake moves.
Volume-Based Support/Resistance – Median lines act as dynamic reference levels.
Day Trading & Scalping – Gauge intraday momentum shifts.
Indicator Logic:
-
Green Bars = Net buying volume (bullish pressure).
-
Red Bars = Net selling volume (bearish pressure).
-
Blue Line = Median buy volume (typical buying strength).
-
Orange Line = Median sell volume (typical selling strength).